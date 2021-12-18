"It’s me, Big T”: Tyler1 “breaks in” his new microphone in the most amusing manner possible

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp was at it with his bizarre antics once again, as he tried to "break in" the microphone on his new headset.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Tyler1 was playing League of Legends, as usual. A little while into the stream he chose to test out his new microphone. However, Tyler1's methods of achieving it was as unusual, as expected from a streamer like him. He started aimlessly shouting into the mic to test it out.

Tyler1 starts shouting into his microphone as a way to test out his new equipment

Tyler1 was streaming to his audience on Twitch. He decided to play his go-to game, which is League of Legends. It's a game that has brought him a great deal of success in his streaming career. He had just started streaming and was waiting as the game was finding a match for him. This was when he decided to test out his new mic.

Tyler1 has always been known for being an extremely loud streamer. He is known for his insane screams and reactions that have resulted in many viral clips. His reactions can be found in many screaming compilations on the internet. So, when he decided that he needed to test out his microphone, he did it the only way he knows how.

Tyler1 started off like any normal person would, which was by saying a few lines and hearing them back through his headphones. As the first part of his test, he said into his mic:

"Yo, yo what up? It's me. Big T. The team leader. I'm a problem, I'm a problem.

This was a little uncharacteristic for someone like Tyler1. However, that didn't last long, as he gradually increased his volume while repeating the same phrase. Some viewers in the chat egged him on to go louder and he did exactly that. Tyler 1 was soon shouting into his mic at insane volumes. After a couple of seconds he was just screaming without really saying anything. He screamed:

Tyler1 did not stop there, however. He went on to hold his mic closer to his mouth and started blowing heavily into it. He then continued screaming into the mic. The chat was in hysterics watching Tyler1 go nuts while doing what he does best.

A clip of the funny incident soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans who missed the stream got to watch one of their favorite streamers lose it.

Users of Reddit did what they do best, as they enjoyed the content provided to them, and mocked Tyler1 for his unusual methods.

