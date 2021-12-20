"We're spreading the love": Twitch streamer Nickmercs announces huge $300K Christmas giveaway

Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has just declared one of the biggest giveaways of the holiday season and this development has gone viral.

The American streamer and popular member of FaZe Clan, Nickmercs, took to Twitter to make the announcement. He told his followers about the big giveaway he will be doing for his viewers and followers across multiple platforms.

"We also have a bunch of incredible partners that came out of their pockets to make this Christmas special for the entire MFAM. And not only on Twitch, we're spreading the love here on Twitter and on Instagram as well. "

He has titled it the "MFAM Christmas Giveaway" and it is said to be around $300,000 worth of gifts.

Nickmercs announces his $300,000 MFAM Christmas giveaway and reveals his reason for doing so

Nickmercs posted a video on Twitter announcing the giveaway, which is expected to happen over the next few days. He started off by thanking his fans for the amazing year he has had as a content creator and the support he has received throughout the year.

"We've hit some big accomplishments, signed some huge deals and checked off a lot of big goals of mine personally. You guys are a big reason for that."

Nickmercs wasn't done thanking his fans there, however. He went on to add that he wanted to do something special for his viewers and followers. This was when he made the huge announcement:

"Now I say thank you and I appreciate it.. a lot! But after a million of them, it gets a little monotonous, I think. I like to put my words into actions and this is my way of doing that. Three hundred Racks!"

Nickmercs informed that the giveaway is worth around $300,000 and would carry on throughout the next seven days. He added that the goal of the giveaway is to spread cheers and help out as many people as he can. Hence, the giveaway will not only be done on his Twitch channel, but also across his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

He then went on to describe the things that would be a part of the giveaway. He also explained how he was able to manage that many gifts. He said:

"I got $8000 PCs. I got two tickets to the big game. I got 600 earbuds from Beats. I got controllers from SCUF. I got FaZe stuff, Twitch stuff. We came out of pocket, but then we also have a bunch of incredible partners."

Nickmercs elaborated on his reasons for doing such a massive holiday giveaway. He talked about his parents and told his followers:

"I love Christmas. My mom and dad did a great job with us growing up to make this holiday a special one and one to remember, and I want to do the best I can to make it one for you guys as well.

The announcement went viral on Twitter. The video now has over half a million views on the platform. Many followers have already sent their wishlists to Santa Nickmercs.

KoolWhipz @clifton86506471 @NICKMERCS @NICKMERCS sorry I couldn't send all in one message here the remaining. is what we need about now. I had to get a personal loan to pay the lights cause my mother got a cutoff notice . I JUST have one wish and it Is to be blessed and make the new year a better one for my Fam. @NICKMERCS @NICKMERCS sorry I couldn't send all in one message here the remaining. is what we need about now. I had to get a personal loan to pay the lights cause my mother got a cutoff notice . I JUST have one wish and it Is to be blessed and make the new year a better one for my Fam.

Done @DoneLeft @NICKMERCS Leave my cash app just in case $LeftDone @NICKMERCS Leave my cash app just in case $LeftDone

Tyler @SaberCatTV @NICKMERCS Man you've come so far these past few years Nick and I love that you're always willing to give back to your supporters! 🥳 Hopefully 2022 will be a good turning point in my life and that 10k would definitely help me get my own place a lot sooner. 😍 #MFAMChristmas @NICKMERCS Man you've come so far these past few years Nick and I love that you're always willing to give back to your supporters! 🥳 Hopefully 2022 will be a good turning point in my life and that 10k would definitely help me get my own place a lot sooner. 😍 #MFAMChristmas

ItzMysticBtw @itzmysticbtw @NICKMERCS Ur a Legend! been needing a new PC for the longest time, my PC cant handle most games that I play, get less then 100 frames in game on Fortnite and cant get a solid 90 frames in warzone, and I've been trying to go pro in Fortnite for the longest time. thanks for the opportunity!! @NICKMERCS Ur a Legend! been needing a new PC for the longest time, my PC cant handle most games that I play, get less then 100 frames in game on Fortnite and cant get a solid 90 frames in warzone, and I've been trying to go pro in Fortnite for the longest time. thanks for the opportunity!!

The announcement also received a lot of love from his followers who thanked him for his continuous efforts to help his community out.

CelebrityBigfoot @CelebBigfoot @NICKMERCS Taking care of the community that way you do is just another reason you are the GOAT. Just an all around good guy. We love you and all the members of the team. Merry Christmas to you and your family! @NICKMERCS Taking care of the community that way you do is just another reason you are the GOAT. Just an all around good guy. We love you and all the members of the team. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

The Irish Mamba @ayoitskmo @NICKMERCS I’m sure you get told this all the time but I don’t think you know how much you’ve actually helped people throughout the years. A lot more than you think. @NICKMERCS I’m sure you get told this all the time but I don’t think you know how much you’ve actually helped people throughout the years. A lot more than you think.

Derrik @UKSAguy @GingeePlays



is the best community in gaming! It’s not the give aways, it’s having a real community who will be there if ya need them. @NICKMERCS What time will they be kicking off. I’m in Belgium and don’t wanna be asleep during all the fun! #MFAM is the best community in gaming! It’s not the give aways, it’s having a real community who will be there if ya need them. @GingeePlays @NICKMERCS What time will they be kicking off. I’m in Belgium and don’t wanna be asleep during all the fun!#MFAM is the best community in gaming! It’s not the give aways, it’s having a real community who will be there if ya need them.

Safe to say, a lot of people are excited for the upcoming week as they want to see how the giveaway turns out. Many are excited just to be part of what's termed "one of the best communities" on the purple platform.

