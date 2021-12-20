"We're spreading the love": Twitch streamer Nickmercs announces huge $300K Christmas giveaway

Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has just declared one of the biggest giveaways of the holiday season and this development has gone viral.
The American streamer and popular member of FaZe Clan, Nickmercs, took to Twitter to make the announcement. He told his followers about the big giveaway he will be doing for his viewers and followers across multiple platforms.
"We also have a bunch of incredible partners that came out of their pockets to make this Christmas special for the entire MFAM. And not only on Twitch, we're spreading the love here on Twitter and on Instagram as well. "
He has titled it the "MFAM Christmas Giveaway" and it is said to be around $300,000 worth of gifts.
Nickmercs announces his $300,000 MFAM Christmas giveaway and reveals his reason for doing so
Nickmercs posted a video on Twitter announcing the giveaway, which is expected to happen over the next few days. He started off by thanking his fans for the amazing year he has had as a content creator and the support he has received throughout the year.
"We've hit some big accomplishments, signed some huge deals and checked off a lot of big goals of mine personally. You guys are a big reason for that."
Nickmercs wasn't done thanking his fans there, however. He went on to add that he wanted to do something special for his viewers and followers. This was when he made the huge announcement:
"Now I say thank you and I appreciate it.. a lot! But after a million of them, it gets a little monotonous, I think. I like to put my words into actions and this is my way of doing that. Three hundred Racks!"
Nickmercs informed that the giveaway is worth around $300,000 and would carry on throughout the next seven days. He added that the goal of the giveaway is to spread cheers and help out as many people as he can. Hence, the giveaway will not only be done on his Twitch channel, but also across his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.
He then went on to describe the things that would be a part of the giveaway. He also explained how he was able to manage that many gifts. He said:
"I got $8000 PCs. I got two tickets to the big game. I got 600 earbuds from Beats. I got controllers from SCUF. I got FaZe stuff, Twitch stuff. We came out of pocket, but then we also have a bunch of incredible partners."
Nickmercs elaborated on his reasons for doing such a massive holiday giveaway. He talked about his parents and told his followers:
"I love Christmas. My mom and dad did a great job with us growing up to make this holiday a special one and one to remember, and I want to do the best I can to make it one for you guys as well.
The announcement went viral on Twitter. The video now has over half a million views on the platform. Many followers have already sent their wishlists to Santa Nickmercs.
The announcement also received a lot of love from his followers who thanked him for his continuous efforts to help his community out.
Safe to say, a lot of people are excited for the upcoming week as they want to see how the giveaway turns out. Many are excited just to be part of what's termed "one of the best communities" on the purple platform.