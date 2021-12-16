Splinter Cell Remake: Fanbase divided between excitement and concern

After being heavily rumored, Ubisoft has officially confirmed a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise, or to be more specific, a remake of the first Splinter Cell title.

Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell redefined the stealth genre in the early 2000s and ushered in a new generation of stealth-action genres that has continued to this day. The series had multiple entries all throughout the 2000s, with the most recent being Splinter Cell Blacklist in 2013.

Sam Fisher has made a cameo appearance in several Tom Clancy titles, including Rainbow Six Siege and the two recent Ghost Recon titles. The new title will essentially reboot the timeline and start fresh.

However, the fans waiting for a new title seem divided between excitement and concern. Let’s take a closer look.

Splinter Cell Remake: What is the fanbase saying?

Splinter Cell Remake is early in development. It will follow in the essence of previous titles and be a linear game as opposed to Ubisoft’s recent endeavor in big expansive open worlds. The title is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion. The studio also helmed the 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist. Let’s take a look at what the community is thinking regarding the title.

A majority of the fanbase is quite happy with the announcement and is sharing their excitement over social media:

Steven @Steven27252409 @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Cool! Splinter Cell is honestly one of those franchises that I never played and I definitely regret. It'll be good to give it a shot one day. @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Cool! Splinter Cell is honestly one of those franchises that I never played and I definitely regret. It'll be good to give it a shot one day.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow & Chaos Theory were 2 of my favorite games! Hoping this comes out great. Best of luck! 🙏🏼 @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow & Chaos Theory were 2 of my favorite games! Hoping this comes out great. Best of luck! 🙏🏼

One Twitter user also brought up the topic of Voice Actor. While Michael Ironside iconized Sam Fisher’s gruff voice, he was replaced with Eric Johnson for Splinter Cell Blacklist. While he did a fantastic job, and his casting is understandable, considering Ubisoft wanted to take Sam Fisher in a younger direction, it drew in massive criticism. However, since then, Michael Ironside has reprised his role in various cameo appearances of Sam Fisher.

Nick James @Nicksurvives @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Who is voicing Sam? Are we getting Michael Ironside back? That alone would build my confidence in the game. But the fact it wasn't brought up probably means they weren't allowed to ask that because he's not. @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Who is voicing Sam? Are we getting Michael Ironside back? That alone would build my confidence in the game. But the fact it wasn't brought up probably means they weren't allowed to ask that because he's not.

Another topic that also came up in the discussion is that of microtransaction and the implementation of NFTs in the game. Ubisoft is known to fill its titles up to the brim with anti-consumer microtransactions, locking a majority of items, which are sometimes stat-altering behind a paywall.

Ubisoft’s recent introduction of NFTs or non-fungible tokens in Ghost Recon Breakpoint has rubbed the community in the wrong way. While Splinter Cell remake is going to be linear and story-driven, in the essence of the previous titles, it wouldn’t be the first time Ubisoft has implemented microtransactions in a single-player title.

AP @AMP_US @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Please don't make this game for everyone. No wall hacks, no slow mo, no capture points, no Ubi copypasta. From Software titles make plenty of $ executing on a niche. It's possible with SC. Expansive Spies vs Mercs is essential. Skins, ok... clowns and Santa skins... no. @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Please don't make this game for everyone. No wall hacks, no slow mo, no capture points, no Ubi copypasta. From Software titles make plenty of $ executing on a niche. It's possible with SC. Expansive Spies vs Mercs is essential. Skins, ok... clowns and Santa skins... no.

Resident E-ville @Zen_Ronin @Ubisoft



Let me guess...



"You completed the first mission, the 2nd is only $5!



Continue?" @Ubisoft Toronto I'll keep every expectation or modicum of excitement heavily tempered until I see if you ruin it with NFT's and some sort of dumb pay for xp boost system.Let me guess..."You completed the first mission, the 2nd is only $5!Continue?" @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto I'll keep every expectation or modicum of excitement heavily tempered until I see if you ruin it with NFT's and some sort of dumb pay for xp boost system. Let me guess..."You completed the first mission, the 2nd is only $5! Continue?"

Festive Potato (Ameer) 🥔🎄 @SynthPotato @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto can't wait to open the game and see a massive STORE option that sells me a level 10 orange goggle for 25$! (Or grind 50 bandit camps to unlock them) @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto can't wait to open the game and see a massive STORE option that sells me a level 10 orange goggle for 25$! (Or grind 50 bandit camps to unlock them)

Bryan "BioAlpha" Blain @Bioalpha @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto You know him you love him, if you want a chance to get his signature night vision goggles you need to have 800hours to get it as a NFT in a limited time only @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto You know him you love him, if you want a chance to get his signature night vision goggles you need to have 800hours to get it as a NFT in a limited time only

Alan @Dexter_765 @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Please do this right!! We don't want live service, NFTs and whatnot. Just give us the game we have asked for all this time. Redeem yourselves in the eyes of your players @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Please do this right!! We don't want live service, NFTs and whatnot. Just give us the game we have asked for all this time. Redeem yourselves in the eyes of your players

🌱🖤Hero Rofocale🖤 @HerokinRofocale @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Please tell us more about how your wildly popular NFT service will be implemented here, I'm sure everybody is SOOOOOOOOOO excited to hear about how they're (the players) going to be monetized. /s @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Please tell us more about how your wildly popular NFT service will be implemented here, I'm sure everybody is SOOOOOOOOOO excited to hear about how they're (the players) going to be monetized. /s

BulletWilliam @BulletWilliam_ @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto Cool. Will all the new outfits, gun charms, gun skins be N/F/Ts? Will I earn an ubicoin when I take down a target? @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto Cool. Will all the new outfits, gun charms, gun skins be N/F/Ts? Will I earn an ubicoin when I take down a target?

uoʇsǝɹԀ ǝɥ⊥ @BonezH2X @Ubisoft @Ubisoft Toronto As a huge fan of this franchise I am extremely excited and also terrified. Ubisoft currently pushes NFT’s, any and all micro-transactions under the sun, and they take advantage of fomo. I can’t help but worry what the catch will be. I hope I am proven wrong. But I doubt I will be @Ubisoft @UbisoftToronto As a huge fan of this franchise I am extremely excited and also terrified. Ubisoft currently pushes NFT’s, any and all micro-transactions under the sun, and they take advantage of fomo. I can’t help but worry what the catch will be. I hope I am proven wrong. But I doubt I will be

Splinter Cell Remake is in the very early stages of development. Hopefully, Ubisoft Toronto will take the feedback into consideration and develop the Splinter Cell Remake accordingly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu