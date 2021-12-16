Splinter Cell Remake: Fanbase divided between excitement and concern

After being heavily rumored, Ubisoft has officially confirmed a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise, or to be more specific, a remake of the first Splinter Cell title.
Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell redefined the stealth genre in the early 2000s and ushered in a new generation of stealth-action genres that has continued to this day. The series had multiple entries all throughout the 2000s, with the most recent being Splinter Cell Blacklist in 2013.
Sam Fisher has made a cameo appearance in several Tom Clancy titles, including Rainbow Six Siege and the two recent Ghost Recon titles. The new title will essentially reboot the timeline and start fresh.
However, the fans waiting for a new title seem divided between excitement and concern. Let’s take a closer look.
Splinter Cell Remake: What is the fanbase saying?
Splinter Cell Remake is early in development. It will follow in the essence of previous titles and be a linear game as opposed to Ubisoft’s recent endeavor in big expansive open worlds. The title is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion. The studio also helmed the 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist. Let’s take a look at what the community is thinking regarding the title.
A majority of the fanbase is quite happy with the announcement and is sharing their excitement over social media:
One Twitter user also brought up the topic of Voice Actor. While Michael Ironside iconized Sam Fisher’s gruff voice, he was replaced with Eric Johnson for Splinter Cell Blacklist. While he did a fantastic job, and his casting is understandable, considering Ubisoft wanted to take Sam Fisher in a younger direction, it drew in massive criticism. However, since then, Michael Ironside has reprised his role in various cameo appearances of Sam Fisher.
Another topic that also came up in the discussion is that of microtransaction and the implementation of NFTs in the game. Ubisoft is known to fill its titles up to the brim with anti-consumer microtransactions, locking a majority of items, which are sometimes stat-altering behind a paywall.
Ubisoft’s recent introduction of NFTs or non-fungible tokens in Ghost Recon Breakpoint has rubbed the community in the wrong way. While Splinter Cell remake is going to be linear and story-driven, in the essence of the previous titles, it wouldn’t be the first time Ubisoft has implemented microtransactions in a single-player title.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Splinter Cell Remake is in the very early stages of development. Hopefully, Ubisoft Toronto will take the feedback into consideration and develop the Splinter Cell Remake accordingly.