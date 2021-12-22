"Recognize the responsibility": HasanAbi criticizes Twitch streamers' inaction on racism from viewers 

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker recently opined about content creators not taking action against viewers who made racist comments in the chat.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, HasanAbi was "Just Chatting" with his viewers. He shared his thoughts on the drama surrounding multiple Twitch streamers and moderators being banned for using certain words that can be considered racial slurs.

Twitch controversially banned HasanAbi for over a week for saying "cracker" on stream before eventually unbanning him.

HasanAbi calls out streamers for allowing controversial emotes in the chat

HasanAbi made his highly anticipated return to Twitch after being banned for over a week. Unsurprisingly, large portions of his recent streams have been discussions on Twitch blacklisting the use of words like "crackers." According to HasanAbi, "crackers," or the "C-word" as he now refers to it, isn't a slur and isn't considered racist.

HasanAbi spoke about Twitch streamers realizing that some words are often perceived as offensive in reality. He said he respected creators who understood that the "R-word" was a slur and have since stopped using it. He elaborated by saying:

"Some of you content creators on the platform have stopped saying the R-word. I respect that. That's great. You recognize how your actions come across. Recognze the responsibility that you have and that's great."

However, HasanAbi still maintained his original stance on "cracker" being used as a slur against white/caucasian people. He defended his actions after returning from his ban on multiple occasions, including chatting with Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

He also added more information to his previous statements. His most recent argument is that if the "C-word" was a slur directed at white people, then the "trihard" emote could be considered offensive by black people. He said:

"Are you going to stop spamming trihard? Cause if you recognize that you know the C-word is creating an unsafe space for white people, how do you think people feel? How do you think black people feel when you f***ing spam trihard everytime you see a black person on screen?"

HasanAbi pointed out that people used the emote primarily to mock black creators. He said:

"How do you think that the black people on this platform or black content creators feel when you make a mockery of that s**t?"

A clip of him talking about the matter soon landed in the LivestreamFails subreddit. This sparked a debate among fans on the matter.

Some fans expressed that they want the "drama cycle" to be over and enjoy good content from their favorite streamers.

However, such a controversial topic divided opinions between the viewers base. As of now, the drama surrounding blacklisted words and unforeseen bans continues to rage on.

