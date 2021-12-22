"Mayonnaise monkey": HasanAbi lists several 'white slurs' during first stream post-ban, criticized by Destiny

A short clip of HasanAbi revealed his unbridled expressions towards racial slurs typically used against Caucasians and other people with white skin tones. In the video, he barreled down a list of slurs that most would agree are explicit and racist towards white people that could easily lead to another ban on Twitch.

"Mayonnaise monkey."

It seems that HasanAbi has learned the borders of Twitch's terms of service and generally stated them without insulting anyone directly. He risked quite a bit as the comments on the Reddit feed showing the clip are saying he'll be banned.

Destiny dissects HasanAbi's racial slur video and says we need to look at the context

Amidst massive backlash and vitriol, HasanAbi made the following claim over a stream:

"Banning a black Twitch streamer for saying the N-word, uh, that would be ridiculous."

To these words, Destiny chimed in with an opinion and gave a lengthy response that respectfully opposed HasanAbi's perception. Destiny thinks that context matters and that if the aforesaid encounter happened, it wouldn't go the way the latter thinks.

"I'm willing to bet that if one black streamer said to another black streamer 'you are an N-word,' I think he'd probably get banned."

Destiny then explains that when a wave of people say context matters, another larger wave of people fight back without any tolerance and claim that context doesn't matter, supporting HasanAbi's claim and rant of slurs targeting white people.

"I think we need to open our minds a little bit and understand that, well, maybe the context of a slur is actually kind of important."

In this statement, Destiny tries to argue that people are using many excuses to spit out slurs.

proxycodone @Jotaro_Fujo idc if cracker is a slur or not, hasanabi and vaush getting banned from twitch is still very funny idc if cracker is a slur or not, hasanabi and vaush getting banned from twitch is still very funny

Also Read Article Continues below

Destiny also insists that all slurs aren't the same and that their origin, intention, and situation matter unlike what HasanAbi supports when he spits out slur after slur targeted to people of white skin tones.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul