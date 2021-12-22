"We don't care": BruceDropEmOff snaps at viewer 'announcing' their departure from his Twitch stream

During a recent livestream, BruceDropEmOff went on a hilarious rant against a Twitch viewer who seemingly announced their departure from his stream.

BruceDropEmOff is a “Just chatting” streamer who regularly plays various games as well. The Twitch creator is known for his funny retorts and hilarious personality, both of which were in full show during the recent stream.

One of BruceDropEmOff’s viewers had sent him a message announcing that he was leaving to watch another creator’s live stream. BruceDropEmOff went on a hilarious rant and ended up banning the specific viewer from his chat.

Bruce Ray @raycondones Tomorrow 4pm EST

IRL Fishing Stream

Be There Tomorrow 4pm EST IRL Fishing Stream Be There https://t.co/ZoykMXFgHP

BruceDropEmOff goes on hilarious rant against Twitch viewer who announced their departure to another creator’s stream

BruceDropEmOff was on his Reddit channel engaging with his Twitch audience during the recent stream. However, a viewer who was apparently named “Oprah” decided to inform the streamer that they were leaving his channel to watch somebody else’s live stream.

BruceDropEmOff was not impressed and immediately claimed that he did not care. The streamer thought that the viewer had no reason to announce their departure from the Twitch stream:

“Somebody else is stream, bop-bop. Hey, it’s Oprah, you are banned in my chat. I don’t give a f**k. Who the f**k you go to, to announce your f***ing leavings like you are the queen of England b***h?”

BruceDropEmOff was not done and went on a foul-mouthed rant against the viewer. He suggested that the viewer was simply trying to attract attention:

“We don’t care where the f**k you are gonna go. We don’t give a f**k if you coming back. Just know you are back when I see in the chat, n***a. We don’t care, goodbye. F**k N***a. I hate when n***as are like, “Yeah, somebody else’s vibe.” Go, bye, n***a. See ya. What the f**k n***a? We don’t give a f**k. P***y.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, none of BruceDropEmOff’s viewers will try a similar stunt in the future. The streamer was not at all impressed and went on a hilariously abusive rant. The “just chatting” streamer currently has a handsome 410k followers on Twitch. He regularly plays games such as GTA V, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and other games from the NBA 2K series.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar