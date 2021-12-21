"Can Black Goku beat Goku": Sydsnap's question leaves Twitch streamers Gigguk, CDawgVA, and TheAnimeMan in tears

Sydney "Sydsnap" Poniewaz's question about "Black Goku" left Trash Taste podcast trio Garnt "Gigguk" Maneetapho, Connor "CDawgVA" Colquhoun and Joseph "TheAnimeMan" Bizinger in tears.

Sydsnap had an odd query for the three streamers who were recently livestreaming on their podcast channel on Twitch. They were streaming in the "Just Chatting" section and discussing about a possible "Black Goku."

"I'm genuinely curious like can Black Goku beat Goku. Can he fight anyone in the Dragon Ball Universe?"

However, Sydsnap asked a question that took the conversation on a tangent that resulted in them pulling her leg for fun.

Sydsnap's question about "Black Goku" results in a hilarious comments at her expense

Sydsnap was asked to share an opinion on a topic being discussed by Gigguk and TheAnimeMan pertaining to Zamasu aka Goku Black from the Dragon Ball series. However, what happened was Sydsnap asked a question that gave the Trash Taste podcast hosts the opportunity to make fun of her.

It all started with a question from a viewer in their channel's chat. The question was about a couple of Goku figurines owned by Gigguk and TheAnimeMan.

Gigguk had a figurine of Goku that was completely black like a silhouette and TheAnimeMan had one of the characters from the series called Goku Black aka Zamasu. The viewer wanted to know if they were the same and they answered that they weren't.

This triggered a discussion between the podcasters about "Black Goku." That was when Gigguk asked Sydsnap, who was out of shot, for her input and Sydsnap immediately came back with the question.

This immediately made everyone laugh out loud as soon as they heard it. This was because Sydsnap had interpreted Gigguk's question the wrong way. TheAnimeMan stepped in and tried to explain to her that the "Black Goku" that they were referring to was just Goku. He told her:

"He is Goku. He's just black."

Watching Sydsnap struggle to make a comeback, CDawgVA took the opportunity to steer the conversation in a very different direction. He jokingly made it seem like Sydsnap was making a controversial statement. He added to the drama by saying:

"Are you saying that his powers changed because he becomes Black? Is that what you're implying. I'm trying to figure out what your argument is."

Hearing CDawgVA put Sydsnap in a precarious spot, the other two erupted laughing. Sydsnap wasn't too amused with where she found herself and went off on CDawgVA. She said:

"I was asking if he is from an alternate universe, you a**wipe."

Fans react to the hilarious situation that occurred on the Trash Taste podcast

A clip of the hilarious incident soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans got a chance to witness Sydsnap struggle to make her case.

