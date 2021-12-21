“2000?”: Twitch streamer Pokelawls is left bewildered by how unpopular Battlefield 2042 has become 

Popular Twitch streamer Pokelawls couldn't believe how Battlefield 2042 has fallen off in popularity on the platform, and it's not even been a few weeks since the game was released.

The title garnered a lot of hype when DICE first released the trailer for it earlier this year. Since then, the marketing had gained a lot of momentum with more trailers and news. However, the wheels of the hype train fell off just a few months before its release.

Pokelawls reacts to the shocking viewer base of Battlefield 2042 on Twitch

Twitch streamer Pokelawls recently reacted to a TikTok which revealed some rather disheartening news for DICE about the popularity of its marquee FPS title, Battlefield 2042.

The title dropped just around a month ago, and both critics and fans panned the game as soon as it dropped. After an overwhelming amount of hype generated during pre-release, fans were pretty disappointed to see the finished product while trying out the game's beta.

To add salt to the wounds, the final game, which arrived in November, still had many of its pressing issues that fans complained about, and many have already considered it dead compared to other titles in the genre, like Halo Infinite, which released around the same time.

The TikTok even showed how bad the situation has been as it revealed its performance on popular streaming platform Twitch.

The FPS genre has always had strong viewership, and games like Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Halo Infinite have thousands of viewers active on them on any given day. However, Battlefield 2042 only mustered around 6,600 views which prompted Pokelawls to laugh.

He then decided to check the platform and to his surprise, the performance was even worse, as it only had around 2000 views.

"2000? Holy s*** this game fell the f*** off hard.

While the Battlefield franchise has never had a major viewer base on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube, compared to the others like Call of Duty, it still didn't perform to the standards of a newly released AAA title.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider