Why Battlefield 2042 has become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam

Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in the Battlefield franchise, and it explores futuristic combat set in the near future. However, it had one of the roughest launches in recent years. The game is filled with numerous bugs and glitches, hindering the experience of the players.

In light of these issues, thousands of negative reviews came up on the Steam store page of Battlefield 2042. Players were claiming that Electronic Arts has released an unfinished game which doesn’t even feature a single-player campaign.

The bugs and glitches persisted despite getting reported after fans played the open beta on October 4, 2021. Let’s take a look at what went wrong with Battlefield 2042.

What made Battlefield 2042 one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam?

Battlefield 2042 has been one of the worst launches of the decade for the franchise. Yet, it's also one of the most played games on Steam at the moment. The title now falls under the list of the top 10 worst-reviewed games, which also includes the likes of Konami's eFootball and Cyberpunk 2077.

Players have complained about poor PC performance, inconsistent hitboxes, broken vehicles, lack of features, and more. The growing consensus among players is that the developers of Battlefield 2042 have put more effort into the environment and weather than on the gameplay itself.

DICE did provide a patch on the release date itself but it failed to fix the mess. Players were also facing a 2002G error code which crashes the game on launch. A set of solutions were provided but received a mixed response.

Fans are also annoyed at the fact that the game was delayed to a later release date, yet the developers still failed to resolve all the issues. Battlefield 2042 even lacks some basic features like proper traversal options, a standard server browser, class-based system, in-game profile, spectator mode, and more.

Currently, out of 48,952 reviews on Steam, 36,242 reviews are negative. The negative review percentage goes to a whooping 74%, making it one of the darkest periods for the franchise.

Back in 2013, Battlefield 4 launched on PC in an absolutely broken state. The matter got so bad that lawsuits were filed. However, the issues were eventually addressed and it went on to become one of the most played online shooters, and is still popular today, eight years on.

