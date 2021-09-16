Battlefield 2042 gets delayed by almost one month

With nearly a month to go before Battlefield 2042 was set to be released, the game has now been delayed by nearly an additional month. Electronic Arts announced the news through a press release in which they explained the reason behind the delay.

Initially, Battlefield 2042 was scheduled to be released on October 22, 2021. The new date that Electronic Arts has given players is November 19, 2021, which is just under one additional month before the public can get their hands on the full game. Considering the rocky timeline for the beta, some outlets had already received information that a delay was set to happen.

Why Battlefield 2042 was delayd according to Electronic Arts

Select influencers and players have been able to play in the testing period of Battlefield 2042, and the game recently had a new gameplay trailer for fans to dive into. But the beta was still nowhere in sight, and fans had begun to worry. Now the delay for the game makes a lot more sense.

There is no special reasoning behind the delay, and unfortunately, this is another case of a game being affected by the pandemic in terms of development. In the press release, Electronic Arts gave more detail.

"Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch."

Oskar Gabrielson, DICE studio's general manager, was the one who wrote the release. He continued on in the press release, after relaying the news, that they couldn't get their teams in person.

"With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

With the change in the release date for Battlefield 2042, the game will now be released after Call of Duty: Vanguard. While the two games are certainly different, they are likely to offer competition in sales. Vanguard is set to release on November 5 and Battlefield will release on November 19.

