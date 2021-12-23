"That was nice": xQc reacts to an emotional thank you from a viewer who got his wish granted

Felix "xQc" Lengyel reacted to an emotional post from a viewer, who thanked him for the gift they received from the streamer.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, xQc was "Just Chatting" with his community. He was reacting to his subreddit, r/xqcow, where people from his fanbase make all kinds of posts, including memes and appreciation posts related to the Canadian streamer.

In one such post, a viewer shared a video thanking xQc for the Christmas gift he received.

Fan posts an emotional thank you video for xQc and his community on Reddit

xQc was browsing through his Reddit to see what his community was up to when he stumbled across a very emotional post by a viewer. The post was from a fan who had received a wheelchair as a gift from the streamer.

In the video the fan started by detailing his everyday struggles with his disability. The teary-eyed viewer explained his day by saying:

"Every waking moment I'm in pain. Medications sometime calm it down a little bit but the pain is always there. And over the last few years it continuously got worse to the point where I couldn't really walk very far anymore."

The fan then explained that he was an up-and-coming streamer who was trying to follow in his favorite streamer xQc's footsteps. He spoke about how he was trying to save up for a wheelchair as he felt like he needed it:

"I use a cane to get around my house and stuff but I can't really go to the store or anything like that. So I've been saving up a lot of my streamin money to get a wheelchair."

xQc who was listening intently, replied with:

"That's tough."

The Redditor then spoke on the importance of getting such a gift from xQc. They went on to thank the streamer and his community by saying:

"This makes up for everything horrible that's happened to me all year. And I just want to thank you guys for being here and supporting me.

Many other fans from xQc's community commented on the original post with some wholesome messages.

A clip of xQc's reaction to the post hit the LivestreamFails subreddit where LSF users got to show their support. Few made it a point to mention how the streamer has made their lives better by being himself.

LSF users shared their views on how good it was to see a wholesome clip for a change during the holiday amidst all the "drama" that has been ensuing on the purple platform.

