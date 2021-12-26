"You are too dumb": Aris bans viewer for quoting another viewer he banned moments before

Aris "Aris" Bakhtanians aka AvoidThePuddle (ATP) banned two of his viewers in a matter of seconds. The first for saying something he shouldn't have in Aris' chat, and the other for quoting the first one.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Aris watched the Tekken Online Channel 2021. He was listening to commentary from the event while talking to his viewers. That's when he spotted one of his viewers quoting something that someone who got banned earlier had said. This was enough to send Aris into a tizzy and tell the viewer:

"You're too f*****g dumb. I just banned the guy and you're going to copy-paste what he said? You're out of here."

Aris bans one viewer for talking about his day and another for quoting the first

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Aris had enough of a couple of viewers talking about their day in chat while he was engrossed in discussing something as important as Tekken 7. He banned one of his viewers because they talked about their day in his streaming chat. After a few seconds, another one "got shot," as Aris would say, for quoting the viewer who had just gotten banned.

Making it clear that he wasn't going to entertain that kind of behavior on his stream, he said:

"Would you shoot this f***ing guy? Hey perma ban this guy who is... I'm banning you dude. You're banned. Sorry.

Aris was clearly not playing around. He did not just time the viewer out for a bit. Instead, he took the drastic measure of permanently banning them from writing in his chat ever again. He then went on to explain his reasons for making the decision, saying:

"I just f***ing timed someone out and talked shit about them and you went and put quotation marks around what they said and reposted it? You're... that's natural selection."

Aris then told the viewer to go watch other streamers when he banned them. Recommending the viewer to go talk to the streamer Lacari, he said:

"There are chat rooms which will accept you. Let me recommend Lacari. You will be welcomed with open arms. Come on in bud, you coming from Aris' chat... we got a helmet just for you.

Banning viewers from streaming chat for saying odd stuff has been a meme in Aris' community for a long time. This has been a topic of discussion across several Aris-related posts on the LivestreamFail subreddit.

Some people even go as far as to get themselves banned on purpose just to hear Aris say those magical words!

