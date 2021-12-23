"You can wear a wig...": Lacari left speechless after Twitch donor roasts his new hairstyle

Twitch streamer Lacari was left speechless after one of his donors mocked his hairstyle during a recent League of Legends live stream.

Lacari was playing League of Legends with multiple other streamers /friends. This included Mizkif “Matthew” Renaudo as well.

One of Lacari’s viewers decided to mock the streamer’s hair-wig and posted an elaborate insult. This was followed by Mizkif playing his part in teasing his fellow creator.

Under normal circumstances, a Twitch streamer is expected to be happy with the donations he receives. However, this was not true for Lacari when a user named Hobox sent a $3 donation. The viewer also sent him the following message:

“You can wear a wig. You can walk on stilts. You can practice FPS games and league. But you’ll still be weirdly obsessed with blue haired l**is.”

Lacari is famously known to be bald but tried out an elaborate wig for the recent live stream. The viewer was obviously not impressed and left the streamer speechless with the insult. The incident was followed by his friends mocking him as well.

Mizkif asked one of the streamers whether she would be willing to say one nice thing about Lacari. However, his friend refused and responded by saying “pass.” This obviously resulted in a burst of laughter from the streamers along with a look of thorough dejection from Lacari. The streamer had nothing to say and eventually broke into a smile.

However, Lacari does not seem to regret wearing the wig. He eventually said the following:

“My hair is so nice. I love my hair. I love having a full head of hair.

Lacari was obviously thrilled to have a full head of hair. He is a skilled gamer who plays a variety of games. This includes Dota 2, Black Desert, Tekken 7, and Genshin Impact apart from League of Legends. The streamer has been active on Twitch since around December 2016. He currently has 246k followers on the platform.

