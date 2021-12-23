"It just got so bad": Sodapoppin opens up about Adderall addiction, how he built his "life around it"

In an interesting turn of events, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris has opened up to his Twitch fans about his Adderall addiction. He admitted that there were days when he "simply didn't eat, didn't sleep" while using the medication to fuel his blossoming streaming career.

He opened up about his addiction during one of his recent streams and stated how Adderall kept him hooked as he tried to build a lucrative streaming career.

The American streamer rose to prominence in World of Warcraft and went on to have a very successful Twitch career. Morris revealed that in the beginning, much of his energy and drive to stream came from a single source - Adderall, an amphetamine and dextroamphetamine drug.

Here's what he said:

"I built my life around Adderall. It got to a point [in the early days] where I didn’t rely on food or sleep. I was fueled by Adderall, entirely. Everything I did was based around when I’d get it next."

The Twitch streamer has been pretty vocal about his addiction. He has stated it as being the worst time of his life and admitted how one "horrible stream" set him on the road to recovery.

Sodapoppin further added:

"I would take [Adderall] while I was streaming, always, every day. And when you take it, hyper-fixating is the biggest factor. I remember one really bad stream, I sat there organizing my desktop icons for three hours. It was the worst stream, I think, I’ve ever done. It just got so bad… I had to stop."

The addiction soon got worse for the American streamer, who struggled with it for months.

Sodapoppin also admitted that he was undernourished back then, and how consuming Adderall completely ruined his appetite.

He went on to say:

"So I was up 24 hours [a day], constantly. Not eating. Not sleeping. Even when I did sleep, I’d wake up from these half-a**ed Adderall sleeps, really garbage sleeps, and I’d wake up malnourished, really tired, and I’d have to go live, so I’d take another Adderall so I could get through and stream."

Sodapoppin revealed his life was completely fueled by Adderall after a point, and not by food or sleep.

“I didn’t even feel like a normal human. In hindsight, I should have, you know, done things differently, but I’d built my life around this.”

Sodapoppin has now successfully overcome his Adderall addiction and now uses his experience to advise others to either avoid the drug altogether or use it responsibly.

The 27-year-old streamer has also reduced the length of his broadcasts, no longer adhering to the 24-hour cycles he used to follow when he first started streaming on Twitch.

