"Women are stupid": Sodapoppin jokingly drops 'hateful' message to VTuber Nyanners

During a recent livestream, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris jokingly dropped hateful comments on the popular VTuber Nyanners' Twitch chat. He began by saying that he did not wish to be mean, but then, after much deliberation, went for the most sexist joke he could think of.

"Women are stupid and I don't respect them."

He went through a rollercoaster of switching between sending hate messages and wholesome ones supporting the streamer thrice before deciding upon the final sexist message.

Sodapoppin drops a sexist joke on Twitch VTuber Nyanners' chat

During a recent stream when he was playing Arena of Kings, Sodapoppin pulled up Nyanners' Twitch stream and promptly decided that he wanted to send hate messages to her just for the fun of it. However, he clarified that he did not want to be mean since he did not know her well enough.

Despite his clarification, the first message that Sodapoppin came up with read as follows:

"You're a dumb b**ch and suck d**k at everything, except for naming tools in a shed."

However, he quickly dismissed the message and decided to switch over to a more wholesome note, thereby typing out:

"Love your stream hahahahhah"

Soda was still not satisfied with this message and decided to stick to sending a hateful message. He quickly typed out a third message and sent it without thinking about it too much. He opted to go for a sexist joke saying that he did not respect women since they were dumb.

The streamer then burst out laughing after having sent the message. VTuber Nyanners responded to the message as well on her chat, and she clearly took it like a champ.

Nyanners responded to Sodapoppin's hateful message on her Twitch chat

Nyanners was rather quick to respond to Sodapoppin's hateful message on her chat. However, while people may have expected her to react negatively to the sexist comment, the popular VTuber understood that it was a joke and simply said:

"I agree."

However, she burst out laughing and clarified that she was simply joking, but jumped at the opportunity to throw shade at Soda.

"I'm just kidding, I'm just kidding. Thank you, thank you, Sodapoppin, and I'm sorry again for single-handedly all of us beating you fair and square by, like, a landslide. We have, like, double their points."

It was fun to watch the two streamers share some friendly banter, as Nyanners took the chance to make fun of Sodapoppin just as he did.

Edited by Atul S