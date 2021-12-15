“I am so mad” - Sodapoppin gets hilariously outfoxed by Surefour during Propnight stream

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris got hilariously outfoxed by Lane "Surefour" Roberts during a recent Propnight stream.

Propnight is an entertaining 4vs1 multiplayer prop-based game where a killer attempts to catch the survivors before they repair the “Propmachines” and escape. Sodapoppin played as the killer against fellow streamers Surefour, Godvek, and Garek.

Sodapoppin found himself chasing after Surefour, who was initially struggling to escape. However, Surefour eventually managed to stun Sodapoppin for a few seconds by bouncing off his head, and then easily escaped.

Sodapoppin has streamed Propnight multiple times in the past few days. The game was released on November 30, 2021 and is currently only available for PC players. Sodapoppin was playing as the killer and had almost caught up to Surefour multiple times. Godvek spent the time repairing the exit door as Sodapoppin continued his chase of Surefour:

“Oh, he is still chasing me. He is still chasing me. He is going to die on this hill. Yeah, you open the door.”

Surefour could hardly contain his excitement as he quickly transformed into a rabbit with Sodapoppin hot on his heels, even laughing out multiple times. Just as Sodapoppin was about to catch him, Surefour quickly transformed back into his character and bounced off the head of Sodapoppin's character, thereby stunning him for a few seconds. This was more than enough time for Surefour to escape through the door that Godvek had already repaired. An aghast Sodapoppin exclaimed:

“You fucking b***h. I am so mad.”

Both Surefour and Godvek burst into hysterical laughter as Sodapoppin exploded with playful anger and irritation. The popular streamer had been fooled expertly and could only watch helplessly as both Godvek and Surefour escaped through the door.

Since its release, Propnight has been well-received on Twitch and is currently ranked 38th overall. Sodapoppin has hosted multiple Propnight streams in the past few days.

The clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit. More Propnight streams may definitely be hosted by this entertaining set of streamers in the future. Sodapoppin currently boasts 3.2 million followers on Twitch and also has around 10k subscribers on the platform which puts him at the 82nd rank overall, with respect to overall subscribers.

