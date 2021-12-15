"F***ing cringe fiesta": Sodapoppin attempts to send Mizkif an insulting message, gets banned from his Twitch chat

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was hilariously denied entry into Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino's chat after attempting to "flame" him.

The streamer had Mizkif's stream opened when he suddenly sent a chat message that his stream "s*cked a*s." Mizkif blankly stared at the camera, hovering his finger over the ban button while Sodapoppin attempted to send him more insults. Unfortunately for Morris, he was prematurely stopped.

Mizkif invites Sodapoppin to play Fall Guys

During his latest stream, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was brought to attention that Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino had apparently mentioned him on his stream.

At the time, Sodapoppin was looking for something to do and quickly opened Mizkif's stream on a new browser window.

Almost as if it were a reflex, Sodapoppin immediately began typing in Mizkif's chat and sent him a message:

"This stream suksss a*ssssssss"

He immediately closed the window, continuing with his day. However, he spotted a suggestion from his viewers that he couldn't resist, telling him to use the "chant" feature as he is a moderator on Mizkif's chat.

Chant sends a "private" message to other viewers in the stream it is used on, suggesting them to spam the contents of the message. Sodapoppin looked forward to taking full advantage of the feature, typing in a series of insults.

Chance Morris dumb fat igly laxy stuoid @Sodapoppintv Vtubers are amazing, and ur all a bunch of losers. Ur just jealous i have a QT pie anime GF who appreciates ME. In fact, i have like 8 of them, im subbed & everything, ALL of them love me for who I am and ur jealous. Im living my best life, & u cant tell me wat I CAN and CANT do. Vtubers are amazing, and ur all a bunch of losers. Ur just jealous i have a QT pie anime GF who appreciates ME. In fact, i have like 8 of them, im subbed & everything, ALL of them love me for who I am and ur jealous. Im living my best life, & u cant tell me wat I CAN and CANT do.

However, before he sent it in, he saw Mizkif switch his stream's window to a browser tab of Sodapoppin's chat logs on his channel. Mizkif was dumbfounded by his friend's bizarre antics, muttering inaudible sentences.

He then asked Sodapoppin if he wanted to play Fall Guys with him, correctly assuming that he was still on his stream. Unknown to Mizkif, Sodapoppin was busy construing an even bigger paragraph of insults to "chant" and completely missed the invitation.

"This guy f***ing blows a*s, f***ing cringe fiesta up in this b**ch, ain't nobody love you (m**herf**cker), (know what I'm) saying, skrilla in sh** b**ch. Miss Obama, get down."

After finishing his "masterpiece," Sodapoppin attempted to send it in but was blocked by one critical error:

"Character limit reached, what the f***?"

However, before he could change the message, he was banned from the chat.

"'You're banned?' Hey! No!"

Coincidentally enough, Mizkif had banned him, before which he was threatening Sodapoppin by hovering his cursor over the ban button, which Morris overlooked.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mizkif and Sodapoppin are good friends and often play with one another. They recently had a hilarious argument regarding the latter being a "brand risk," with Mizkif dealing several "harsh" blows at him.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha