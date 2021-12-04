Mitch Jones sings about Sodapoppin stealing his Tinder date during live performance

World of Warcraft enthusiast Mitch Jones dedicated a very personal song to Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, which left viewers in tears from laughing.

The Twitch-streaming singer performed at an NRG Esports event that was held on 3 December 2021. Sodapoppin, who took a look at the event's livestream, happened to see Mitch's special song for him, which rendered him speechless.

The story behind the song Mitch Jones wrote on Sodapoppin

Mitch Jones had the opportunity to perform at the new NRG Esports event, where he debuted some of his songs from his brand-new EP Broken, which was released just the day before.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris popped by the Twitch stream to support Mitch Jones, tuning in sometime before the singer performed his "special" song for him.

Right before getting into the song, Mitch can be heard yelling,

"This next song is for Sodapoppin bro!"

Sodapoppin was immediately on edge, nervously giggling and wondering what was to come next. However, he certainly did not expect the next few lines to come out of Jones' mouth:

"Her name was Emily, she tugs my heart, you see. She made me feel like I'm alive."

Morris began to cackle and hid under his desk momentarily, realizing exactly what Mitch Jones was talking about. As his friend continued to sing, Sodapoppin exclaimed,

"There's a SONG?"

Throughout the performance, Sodapoppin looked a mixture of horrified and amused, interjecting with exclamations of "oh my god", while clutching his face with his hand.

For context, months earlier, Sodapoppin had matched with a girl on Tinder and hit it off with her through text. As it turns out, she had a thing with Mitch Jones that Morris did not know at the time.

When Morris and the girl, whose name is possibly Emily, went on a date to Chili's, he ended up picking her up for their date from Mitch's house.

As evidenced by his latest performance, Mitch had clearly not gotten over the girl by the time that he wrote the song. A few lines of his heartfelt track were the following:

"He broke my heart, on that night. I saw you on his shoulder baby."

Fortunately, both Mitch and Sodapoppin are on good terms till date.

Besides his career in singing, Mitch Jones is quite passionate about skateboarding. He is still waiting on Felix "xQc" Lengyel to go head-to-head against him in a skateboarding challenge that they agreed upon over three years ago.

