Day6 Jae announces his return to Twitch streaming

Jae Park, who also goes by Eaj, announced today that he will be returning to streaming on Twitch soon.

The K-pop singer and Day6 member had quit his Twitch channel earlier this year after receiving heavy backlash owing to a joke he made while on stream. Fans are excited to see the singer back in action at the beginning of 2022.

Fans of Day6 and Jae Park are currently celebrating, as the Korean-American singer finally announced his return to the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch. According to Jae, he will revive his channel in January.

eaJ @eaJPark am going to officially start streaming In Jan. Would appreciate if I could have a conversation with a platform. Who should I be emailing ❤️ am going to officially start streaming In Jan. Would appreciate if I could have a conversation with a platform. Who should I be emailing ❤️

The singer announced his exit from the platform earlier this year in March, after a controversy arose from a joke about "sugar daddies" that Jae had made while streaming video games with friends.

Fans are excited to see the singer return to Twitch, as on multiple occasions, he has expressed his desire to return to the platform.

eaJ @eaJPark GAH I WANNA STREAM SO BAD 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 GAH I WANNA STREAM SO BAD 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲

Jae recently performed at the HITC (Head In The Clouds) Festival, held by the music label 88rising, whom he has worked with in the past. After the concert ended, Jae was seen hanging out with friends that he had made during his time on Twitch.

Jae's solo endeavors, released under the name eaJ, is a side project apart from his work as a member of the JYP Entertainment K-pop band, Day6. Day6 is managed by JYP's in-house label, Studio J. While performing alongside the band, Jae plays the guitar, and is a vocalist and rapper.

On 19 April 2021, the band released their EP The Book of Us: Negentropy. As for Jae's personal work, he dropped a collaboration single with 88rising's Keshi in December 2020, titled Pillow.

Jae has hinted that he will be focusing on his solo activities for 2022.

Jae has previously voiced his frustrations with his management on his Twitter account. His ire arose from a bias against him. In 2020, Jae made a series of tweets accusing JYP Entertainment of not promoting his solo projects and collaborations, while providing special treatment to the other members of Day6.

He later issued an apology to his fans, stating that he and his management solved their differences and misunderstandings.

