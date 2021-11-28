"He's afraid of losing": Mitch Jones responds to Twitch viewer asking why he hasn't skated with xQc

Mitch Jones, who has made his return to Twitch, had a lot to say after his viewers asked him a question regarding the long-awaited battle he is to have against Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

Years ago, the two content creators, who are both known to enjoy skateboarding, agreed to meet each other in real life and go one-on-one in a livestream. As of November 2021, the stream has yet to happen and Mitch Jones claimed to know the supposed reason for its delay.

Mitch Jones calls out xQc for allegedly being too scared to challenge him

Mitch Jones came out firing against xQc (image via Twitch)

Fans of both Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Mitch Jones know that the two love skateboarding. They have uploaded videos and held streams on their respective channels where they took their cameras outside and showcased their skateboarding skills for fun.

When Mitch Jones made his much-awaited return to Twitch streaming, his fans had a pressing question regarding a promise he made to them a long while ago. He quoted a viewer asking,

"Where is the skate stream with xQc?"

He continued speaking and gave the viewers his perspective on the possible reason as to why it hasn't happened yet, saying,

"Dude, xQc said he wanted to skate and then guess what, he f***ing b****ed out dude, do you know why? Because he's afraid of losing dude, he's afraid of taking a fat L to a f***ing goddamn, like man-child, dude, like legitimately, he's scared to lose, dude, okay? If there's one thing I know about xQc, (he's) very competitive, right?"

The "skate stream" that the viewer was referring to was a stream that Mitch Jones and xQc agreed to do years ago. The two were to duke it out in real life and decide who's better at skateboarding, but the day has not arrived yet.

In a clip from almost a year ago, Mitch Jones responded to another viewer who asked him to skate battle with xQc. At that point, it had already been several years since the promised one-on-one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is unknown if the two will ever get around to facing off in skateboarding. xQc has gone through several leg-related problems over the years, including an alleged ACL tear. In fact, he has been rushed to the emergency room for knee problems in the past.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul