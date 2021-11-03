xQc and Sodapoppin become victims of DDoS attacks after streaming Crab Game on Twitch

xQc and Sodapoppin were among the top Twitch streamers to have their IP address leaked, followed by a subsequent DDoS after they streamed Crab Game on their respective Twitch streams.

Both streamers shared their feelings about the same on Twitter later on, and needless to say, neither streamer was pleased about this IP address leak.

xQc and Sodapoppin displeased after facing DDoS attacks

Both xQc and Sodapoppin were playing Crab Game, a game that has been inspired by the popular Netflix series Squid Game. One thing to note about the game title is that when a player hosts the game, their IP address is visible to everyone. As a result, both streamers had their IP addresses leaked, followed by the DDoS attacks.

Both xQc and Sodapoppin took to social media to express their feelings about the attacks. The French-Canadian streamer informed his fans that he would be unable to stream since his internet was out, and apologized for the inconvenience.

xQc @xQc INTERNET IS OUT, MAYBE SOME RANDOM GOT MY IP FROM THE GAMES WE WERE PLAYING, MAYBE NOT. IMPOSSIBLE TO TELL. IDK WHATS HAPPENING. ILL STREAM IF ITS POSSIBLE. SORRY FOR INCONVENIANCE I LOVE YOU ALL. INTERNET IS OUT, MAYBE SOME RANDOM GOT MY IP FROM THE GAMES WE WERE PLAYING, MAYBE NOT. IMPOSSIBLE TO TELL. IDK WHATS HAPPENING. ILL STREAM IF ITS POSSIBLE. SORRY FOR INCONVENIANCE I LOVE YOU ALL.

Sodapoppin seemed to have been streaming from OTK's IP server, as Nick 'nmplol' Polom tweeted to inform his fans that he would not be able to stream due to their internet being out after Sodapoppin played Crab Game.

Nick Polom @nmplol



So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with



Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser. Sadly our IP got leaked during a silly game Chance was playing.So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with @itsgabbie and ima work on getting the IP changed!Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser. Sadly our IP got leaked during a silly game Chance was playing.So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with @itsgabbie and ima work on getting the IP changed!Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser.

However, Chance 'Sodapoppin' Morris had his fight mode on, as he challenged the attacker to repeat his actions.

Disabled internet access is possibly the worst thing that could happen to a streamer.

The easiest way for people to do this is by acquiring a streamer's IP address and then DDoSing it, which essentially involves thousands of pings on the streamer's IP address, subsequently leading to their service being disabled.

Therefore, streamers try to keep their IP address private as much as possible. However, on several unfortunate occasions, the address gets leaked, leading to a DDoS attack.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Crab Game has only recently been released on Steam, and quite a few top content creators have tried out the game so far. However, if playing the game leads to creators being DDoSed, chances are that the title will not be frequented by top creators very often.

Edited by R. Elahi