"You're a failure": xQc rages at stream sniper who kept disrupting his game

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is known to be very vocal about his displeasure, especially with respect to games. In fact, he has often been banned on the GTA RP server for rage-quitting the game. In a recent livestream where the streamer was playing Fall Guys, he snapped at a stream sniper who had been bothering him throughout the game.

"Okay, you’re done! Holy sh*t! You have no friends, you’re a failure…you’re a degenerate! Nobody likes you! I get it, you’re lonely, now you die!"

xQc snaps at stream sniper who kept disrupting his Fall Guys livestream

xQc was streaming a game of Fall Guys when he noticed a stream sniper constantly annoying him throughout the game. The person followed xQc through several modes of the Fall Guys knockout game. It wasn't long before the streamer lost his cool and snapped at the stream sniper after the final round was over, saying:

"These snipers can be just so f**king annoying dude, you're so pesky. They’re really just so f**king annoying yeah...Just quit the f**king game!"

Warning: Video contains explicit language

The streamer continued venting in his chat after exiting the game as well, complaining about how the sniper had stuck to him throughout the duration of the game:

"I can’t f**king deal with the kid dude. On my a**, the whole game, just s**king my ba**s, like, the whole f**king game."

Stream snipers have become a raging problem in the streaming community. They tend to disrupt gameplay streams for many streamers for just a few moments of fame. Unfortunately, xQc is not the only victim of such stream snipers. Many popular Call of Duty players have jumped ship owing to the increasing number of stream snipers in the game. Popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer Dr DisRespect even uninstalled the game after encountering a pesky stream sniper in a recent stream.

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Such stream snipers not only ruin the gameplay experience for players but also the viewing experience for fans. Naturally, it is understandable when streamers like xQc lose their cool after being disturbed.

