"Ban me": xQc rage quits GTA RP after getting arrested in-game and ends his stream abruptly

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has the most notorious history with bans on various platforms. He has received multiple bans on Twitch and has also been banned on the GTA RP server multiple times.

He seems to be on the way to receive another ban from the GTA RP server. However, this time, the streamer has no regrets about it, as he believes he will be receiving a ban for sticking to his beliefs and principles.

xQc might be headed towards another GTA RP ban

xQc was streaming a game of GTA, when the game glitched, resulting in him getting arrested by cops. He was with another player who was driving a car away from cops, but the game glitched, resulting in them going round in circles. The cops took the opportunity to raid xQc's vehicle and found a weapon there, leading to his arrest. The other player, however, got away without any charges.

This made the French-Canadian streamer extremely mad, and he alt f4-ed out of the game, followed by two words:

"Ban me."

xQc explained the reason behind him quitting the game to his viewers as well:

"Whatever decision they make, I'm okay with it. I don't really care that much about it. I care about roleplay, but I also care about what I believe in. I believe that people went maliciously around the safeguards that we have, like out-of-character talk or chatting and whatnot, and I think people were all acting in bad faith. I think it sets a bad precedent for me to take a deal and just roll with it."

xQc stood for what he believed in, claiming that people break rules all the time, such as indulging in out-of-character conversations, but did not face any consequences.

However, he is being subjected to punishment for no fault of his own, since if the game didn't glitch, the cops would not have been able to catch him anyway. The streamer did not appreciate this partiality and refused to sit back and accept it.

The French-Canadian streamer is also well aware of the fact that since GTA is not the only title he streams, he has other options open if he gets banned on the RP server. He blatantly said:

"It's not the end of the world."

xQc's anger seems legitimate in this case. The streamer has not been banned from the GTA RP server yet, but he is fairly certain that he will receive a ban.

Edited by R. Elahi