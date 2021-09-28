Top 5 funniest GTA RP clips of September 2021

GTA RP is advertised as a game where players immerse themselves and play serious characters with tragic backstories. But most users create silly characters with outlandish backstories to mess around with other players.

So it is no surprise that there are so many funny clips from various GTA RP streams loved by the community.

These GTA RP clips from September 2021 will crack you up

1) xQc hits a wicked jump

xQc was driving at top speed to get away from the police and hit a ramp, causing him to fly over a garbage truck upside down and land back.

Everybody, including the police, was impressed by the accidental stunt. The cop tried to stay in character by asking xQc if he required medical attention, but he couldn't stop saying, "HE NAILED IT!."

2) Sodapoppin gets in a car chase

Writing about this GTA RP clip will be a little tough as most of it needs to be censored. The cops are in a stretch limo chasing Sodapoppin and friends, and they all decide to abuse them.

It starts pretty tame, then suddenly becomes quite graphic, and then somehow becomes political. Every time somebody abused the cops or made an offensive political joke, the entire group would laugh in unison.

3) Cops, Go Boom!

RatedEpicz drives around with his friends in this GTA RP clip as they stumble upon a ceremony or meeting of cops outside the police station.

While driving by the ceremony, one of them says, "catch my friend!" in a fake accent and throws a grenade out of the car. The grenade falls right in the center and kills all cops. The vandals drive away laughing and start planning how to get away from the cops.

The thing that makes this clip funnier is that when they pull up next to them, the cops can be heard faintly speaking. Something very serious was going on, and it was interrupted by a bunch of guys with fake accents that killed everyone.

4) Peak RP coming from Penta

This GTA RP clip is funny because of how lazy it is. Penta and another player walk around Vespucchi beach trying to role-play, but they give up and start an ordinary conversation.

They stopped at a BurgerShot which was shut down, and commented, "guess they don't want to role-play."

5) Kevin kills them with love

Kevin is a character that doesn't believe in violence. So when the cops are chasing him and his friends, he has no other option but to kill them with love.

Kevin gets out of the car wearing a red vest and reindeer ankles to show some love and gets gunned down instantly while his friends and abusing the cops and screaming, "Kevin, show these f***ers love!."

