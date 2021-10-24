“He’s always f**king stream sniping man.” Dr Disrespect uninstalls COD: Warzone after being repeatedly harassed

During a recent COD Warzone live stream, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV ended up uninstalling the game after being stream sniped.

Dr Disrespect, who has been streaming exclusively on YouTube since June 26, 2021, has often complained about stream snipers multiple times. Some of his Twitch viewers have interrupted his game quite blatantly in the past, leading to angry rants from the self-proclaimed two-time 1993-94 Blockbuster video games champion.

Regardless, Dr Disrespect was trying to kill an opponent on COD: Warzone’s Verdansk map. When he ended up being third-partied by an alleged stream-sniper, the Doc lost his cool and ended up uninstalling the game.

Dr Disrespect uninstalls COD: Warzone after being stream-sniped yet again

During an October 22 live stream, Dr Disrespect was playing a battle royale match on COD: Warzone’s Verdansk map. The streamer was engaged in a gunfight with an online player when he ended up being stream sniped by a third gamer. The stream sniper in question was obviously one of his Twitch viewers who knew exactly where the Doc was, on the map.

As a result, Dr Disrespect ended up losing his cool:

“He’s always f**king stream sniping man, you p***y. He’s got 50 million of the same account.”

(Timestamp: 5:54:25)

This is not the first time that the Doc has lost his temper while playing COD: Warzone. During a July 21 stream, the streamer grew frustrated due to the high waiting time it took to enter a game. He ended up uninstalling the game back then as well, but made a return a few days later.

This time, however, he appeared to be genuinely angry and said multiple times that he is done playing COD: Warzone:

“Get it out of here! Yes, uninstall get it out, get it the f**k off here.”

(Timestamp: 5:53:30)

Regardless, COD: Warzone has only recently announced the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system which is expected to result in a huge improvement with respect to cheating in the game. The Doc might be done with COD: Warzone for now, but fans shouldn't be surprised if he ends up making a quick return, again.

