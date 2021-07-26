"I’m just done dude"- xQc rages as stream-snipers ruin his Warzone experience

Twitch star xQc has again shown his audience why Warzone is the worst game to play. Warzone is a mess at the moment and players all over the community have cited multiple problems with the title. From cheaters to game-breaking bugs, the game is riddled with issues.

However, on June 25th, when xQc dropped in Verdansk to kill some time, he was ambushed by stream snipers.The Twitch streamer was enraged and made his displeasure quite apparent in front of his audience. However, stream snipers are not specific to Warzone.

These players aim to destroy a streamer's experience in any title possible by intruding on their matches and subsequently trying to kill them.

xQc, however, is no stranger to being stream sniped. Be it GTA RP or Rust, a streamer as popular and controversial as him gets targeted by his chat in games all the time.

Nonetheless, xQc clearly had enough and lost his nerve in Verdansk. He lashed out at the snipers and called them "cucklords" for doing the same thing over and over again.

xQc rages as Warzone stream snipers try to kill him (Image via Twitch)

“I’m just done dude. If you’re going to be like that ⁠— you’re such a f**king cucklord. What can I do against that?"

The stream sniping was very evident as the majority of the lobby tried to jump on him and kill him.

“It’s like sniper express this game, it’s just unfun. It’s impossible to fight off all the snipers, there’s too many of them. It’s so cringe. I can’t do anything.”

Also Read: Valkyrae before she was famous: From GameStop to gaming, the incredible story of Valkyrae's rise to fame

xQc vows to delay stream to deal against stream snipers

The Warzone treatment made xQc realize that he would have to take steps to stop his chat from stream sniping. After getting suggestions from his chat to delay his stream, xQc sarcastically commented on it.

“Yeah I’m going to put delay on stream, I’m going to do a camera chromatic change where you can’t see what I’m chewing. I’m going to mute the mic, mute the audio, mute the game, remove the game. I’ll end the stream then start it when I’m inside the game and halfway done."

Stream sniping will continue to exist until streamers take some steps to stop it. As for xQc, he vouched to contact Blizzard and get stream snipers banned to prevent his chat from destroying the experience.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul