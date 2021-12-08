"That's not the best": Mizkif proves to Sodapoppin why he's considered a brand risk

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo had Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris eating his words live on his Twitch stream.

The latter had berated Rinaudo for falsely painting him as a brand risk, stating that he had never said some of the things Mizkif accused him of saying. Hoever, he fell silent after being proved otherwise, just a few minutes after the conversation took place.

Mizkif sends his mods to look for incriminating tweets by Sodapoppin

During a recent stream, Mizkif and Sodapoppin, along with several other streamers, played a new horror-survival multiplayer game named Prop Hunt.

Near the end of their session, Sodapoppin and Mizkif began arguing about how the former was never paid to play games because he was a brand risk, among other things.

After Mizkif said that some of Morris' tweets were explicit to the point of deterring sponsorships and collaborations, Sodapoppin yelled back at him:

"C'mon man, you can't even like- you just make random tweets up. I never said I'm gonna c** on my face in my tweets. You're just making things up man."

Mizkif immediately stood up to the challenge, summoning the power of his viewers and mods to find a single explicit tweet from Morris.

"Let's read one, let's read one, Chance. Someone link me one. Mods, link me it. Let's find a tweet of Chance where a brand will go, 'Hmm, that's not the best, I don't know if I want that.'"

While Rinaudo's viewers began scouring Twitter for proof to back their streamer's side, Sodapoppin began to read aloud some of the tweets on his own account:

"There's a tweet of.. me flooding a hotel on accident, wrestling some dudes, taking a picture of Burn naked.. oh s***."

Mizkif laughed at his friend's sudden pause, asking him if he scrolled down a bit more. Sodapoppin narrated an explicit tweet that he had found, while Mizkif chose to switch his screen to an incriminating piece of evidence.

Screenshot of Sodapoppin's tweet from his Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

The tweet, which is still up, sealed Mizkif's argument in stone. He read the tweet out loud several times, with Sodapoppin's response to it being "it's whatever," saying that his viewers thought it was "based."

Mizkif explains to Sodapoppin why he isn't paid to play games

The "brand risk" argument was initiated by none other than Sodapoppin, who had asked Mizkif the following after playing Prop Hunt for a while:

"Hey. Why are you paid to play this game and I'm not."

Mizkif immediately snapped, having a perfectly crafted retort on hand:

"Well Chance, maybe you should stop tweeting that you want to c** on your f***ing face sometimes and maybe you'll get some goddamn good sponsors out here."

Rinaudo later mentioned that companies probably didn't pay Chance as the latter tends to play a huge variety of games, so they would get promoted regardless of doing an official sponsorship or not.

Chance Morris dumb fat igly laxy stuoid @Sodapoppintv #ad IM NOT PLAYING GAMES EVER AGAIN UNLESS I GET PAID TO PLAY THEM. COUGH UP THE CASH FUCKBAGS CAUSE I DESERVE UR MONEY AND MY VIEWERS LISTEN TO EVERYTHING I SAY CAUSE IM POWERFUL. BASICALLY GOD. #religion IM NOT PLAYING GAMES EVER AGAIN UNLESS I GET PAID TO PLAY THEM. COUGH UP THE CASH FUCKBAGS CAUSE I DESERVE UR MONEY AND MY VIEWERS LISTEN TO EVERYTHING I SAY CAUSE IM POWERFUL. BASICALLY GOD. #religion #ad

Chance later posted a tweet about the same, drawing in responses from his streamer friends who either "agreed" with him or told him to "shut the f*** up."

For additional context to Sodapoppin's and Mizkif's "arguments," both streamers are good friends. Sodapoppin often posts explicit, exaggerated, and satirical tweets as part of his wacky online persona.

