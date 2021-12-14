“Good riddance, racist”: Sodapoppin produces a hilarious reaction to HasanAbi’s recent Twitch ban

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris came up with a funny response to Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s recent Twitch ban.

Earlier today, HasanAbi was temporarily suspended from Twitch over the use of the term “cracker.” The streamer had initially defended the term after two of his moderators were allegedly suspended on Twitch and Reddit.

After posting a series of tweets defending the use of the term, HasanAbi has been suspended from Twitch. Sodapoppin posted a hilarious response and joked that his friend/fellow creator deserved to be banned.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

Sodapoppin jokes about HasanAbi being a “white racist” following his Twitch ban

Initially, HasanAbi had come under scrutiny for using cracker during a livestream. This was followed by two of his moderators being banned, first on Twitch and subsequently on Reddit. The streamer posted about the news on Reddit and defended the use of the term.

- gingerbread house building stream w all the la streamers tomorrow

and more 😔 streams i won’t be able to do despite having lined up some fire content- gingerbread house building stream w all the la streamers tomorrow @jpegmafia and @TSM_Myth play halo on wednesday @Amouranth hot tub stream on thursdayand more 😔 streams i won’t be able to do despite having lined up some fire content- gingerbread house building stream w all the la streamers tomorrow- @jpegmafia and @TSM_Myth play halo on wednesday- @Amouranth hot tub stream on thursdayand more 😔 lmao, well just stream this on @LudwigAhgren ’s stream tomorrow and stream w @Amouranth on @h3h3productions for leftovers on thursday. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… lmao, well just stream this on @LudwigAhgren’s stream tomorrow and stream w @Amouranth on @h3h3productions for leftovers on thursday. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

HasanAbi claimed that cracker was not racist against white people as it was not meant to be an offensive term:

"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker,' it comes from 'whip cracker.' So, the power is still in the hands of the white person."

However, as the term references slavery, quite a few content creators like Pokimane, xQc, and Destiny have spoken out against the use of the term. Sodapoppin simply joked about the situation and sarcastically claimed HasanAbi deserved to be banned:

“Wait Hasan is racist, against white people? You know what I am glad he got banned. I can’t have him on his website. I am white. I cant be having that. Good riddance, racist. Serves you right. Serves you white. (Laughs) I am gonna throw up.”

As seen in the clip, he made a hilarious joke towards the end and burst into laughter. Ironically, Sodapoppin drank a can of soda before making the pun and claimed towards the end that he was close to “throwing up.” After the suspension, HasanAbi again defended the use of the term on Twitter.

hasanabi @hasanthehun a reddit moment. brought to you by the cracker discourse. where this redditor says my anti white racism would make me the most racist person ever in the 1900s, you know when hitler was alive, along w jim crow laws in the south. a reddit moment. brought to you by the cracker discourse. where this redditor says my anti white racism would make me the most racist person ever in the 1900s, you know when hitler was alive, along w jim crow laws in the south. https://t.co/xrW1Lf8x2d

hasanabi @hasanthehun this is a cracker btw. since many people wonder who’s the type of person that is offended by the word (a word i’ve probably never used before this weekend) it’s mfs like this. this is a cracker btw. since many people wonder who’s the type of person that is offended by the word (a word i’ve probably never used before this weekend) it’s mfs like this. https://t.co/d2hRt20OVX

While the duration of the ban has not been revealed, the streamer can be expected to return to the platform within a few days.

