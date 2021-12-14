“Good riddance, racist”: Sodapoppin produces a hilarious reaction to HasanAbi’s recent Twitch ban

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris came up with a funny response to Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s recent Twitch ban.
Earlier today, HasanAbi was temporarily suspended from Twitch over the use of the term “cracker.” The streamer had initially defended the term after two of his moderators were allegedly suspended on Twitch and Reddit.
After posting a series of tweets defending the use of the term, HasanAbi has been suspended from Twitch. Sodapoppin posted a hilarious response and joked that his friend/fellow creator deserved to be banned.
Sodapoppin jokes about HasanAbi being a “white racist” following his Twitch ban
Initially, HasanAbi had come under scrutiny for using cracker during a livestream. This was followed by two of his moderators being banned, first on Twitch and subsequently on Reddit. The streamer posted about the news on Reddit and defended the use of the term.
HasanAbi claimed that cracker was not racist against white people as it was not meant to be an offensive term:
"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker,' it comes from 'whip cracker.' So, the power is still in the hands of the white person."
However, as the term references slavery, quite a few content creators like Pokimane, xQc, and Destiny have spoken out against the use of the term. Sodapoppin simply joked about the situation and sarcastically claimed HasanAbi deserved to be banned:
“Wait Hasan is racist, against white people? You know what I am glad he got banned. I can’t have him on his website. I am white. I cant be having that. Good riddance, racist. Serves you right. Serves you white. (Laughs) I am gonna throw up.”
As seen in the clip, he made a hilarious joke towards the end and burst into laughter. Ironically, Sodapoppin drank a can of soda before making the pun and claimed towards the end that he was close to “throwing up.” After the suspension, HasanAbi again defended the use of the term on Twitter.
While the duration of the ban has not been revealed, the streamer can be expected to return to the platform within a few days.