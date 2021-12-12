“Everybody is pretty dumb”: xQc agrees with Destiny’s take on HasanAbi’s 'cracker' controversy

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel agreed with Steven “Destiny” Bonnell II’s take on Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s “cracker” controversy.

On December 11, HasanAbi claimed that two of his moderators were banned on Twitch for using the word “cracker,” which was said to be a racial slur. While HasanAbi disagreed, the likes of xQc, Pokimane, and Destiny all thought that the term was, in truth, offensive.

During a recent live stream, Destiny went on a rant against people who claimed “cracker” was not a racist term. He claimed that people tend to treat white/Caucasian people very differently through no fault of their own.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

xQc, Destiny and HasanAbi all disagree with Pokimane, claim “cracker” is not an offensive term

Recently, Pokimane disagreed with HasanAbi and claimed that cracker was, in truth, a racist term. HasanAbi instead contended that the word did not have a problematic history for caucasian/white people:

"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker', it comes from 'whip cracker'. So the power is still in the hands of the white person."

hasanabi @hasanthehun hasanabi @hasanthehun anyone who thinks gusano is a racial slur has to start calling it g word going forward. its identical to cracker, redneck or even karen. it represents a certain type of behavior/ political attitude etc anyone who thinks gusano is a racial slur has to start calling it g word going forward. its identical to cracker, redneck or even karen. it represents a certain type of behavior/ political attitude etc lmao the same fucking idiots that tried to turn gusano into “the g word” are trying to do this with cracker on reddit. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… lmao the same fucking idiots that tried to turn gusano into “the g word” are trying to do this with cracker on reddit. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

Both Destiny and xQc agreed with Pokimane and claimed that the term was offensive. Destiny went on a lengthy rant against people who were against Twitch and Reddit’s decision to ban people for the use of the word:

“R*****ed children, missing half their brain. They are like, “ohh, like you are so stupid, we are going to be nice to you, like you cant control your emotions, you cant help that you are interpreting things, everything is offensive to you. But then when they look at white people they are like, “cracker, cracker, cracker m***erf***er. You have all the class privileges. You have all the institutionalized privileges.””

Hence, the streamer claimed that white people tend to be unfairly judged and might deserve the same protection from offensive terms as marginalized people sometimes:

Why do you expect a white person to have like 50 million years of sociological knowledge in their f***ing mind, and they treat every marginalized person as a 4-year old child who needs to hold your hand. It doesn’t make sense. Either everybody is pretty dumb, which is true, or everybody is like an academic, or a sociologist, or has like a thorough understanding of intersectionality.”

hasanabi @hasanthehun if you post on reddit you should go to jail. yes this includes myself. if you post on reddit you should go to jail. yes this includes myself.

Also Read Article Continues below

xQc watched Destiny’s clip and concluded that his take “made a lot of sense.” It will be interesting to see how HasanAbi reacts to the overall controversy, especially after both xQc and Pokimane disagree with him.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar