"You go to bed alone": Cyr and Sodapoppin hilariously exchange "taunts" after the latter shows off his presents

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. He's making the most of the festive season and shared a video on Twitter joking about how "claustrophobic" he feels because of the number of gifts he has received.

Sodapoppin shared a video of himself and what looked like his bedroom. The entire room was swamped with gifts, which prompted the American streamer to take jibes at his honest followers.

Here's what he said:

"Guys I'm really stressed out. I really want to stream tomorrow, but I don't know how much sleep I'm going to get. I'm a little claustrophobic because there are just so many presents all around my bed. They're just everywhere and I feel so claustrophic. So if I don't go live guys, it's because I'm having some mental blocks right now. So thoughts and prayers."

Sodapoppin followed up his Tweet with an image of his bedroom swamped with gifts. Interestingly, his joke prompted several other streamers to play along, and they did so in the most hilarious way possible.

Cyr, Flexinja, Schlatt and others react to Sodapoppin's joke on Twitter

Cyr was the first to respond to Sodapoppin's video on Twitter. He is a popular variety streamer and streams under the One True King (OTK) Gaming banner. Cyr's GTA streams attract thousands of viewers, and his poker-faced personality was the perfect response to Sodapoppin's antics on Twitter.

The 32-year-old responded to the American streamer with a video of his own. Here's what he said:

"Those presents are not gonna change the fact that you go to bed alone every single f***ing night. What happens when you turn off the lights and you can't see those presents? What happens then? You're just alone in a dark room with yourself and your thoughts. Sodapoppin, variety horrible gaming. Sodapoppin you can't even win a f***ing trivia game against a bunch of vtubers."

Cyr stated how he lives in a "fantasy world," even though he doesn't have any presents. Interestingly, he ended the stream saying he was going to sleep but burst out crying.

Jschlatt has been making headlines recently after returning to Twitch after a two-year hiatus. He responded to the video with a rather dry as dust response and said:

"Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris"

NRG Flexinja is popular for his Valorant streams. He can be seen grinding Omen and, most recently, Chamber. He, too, joined in on the action and said:

"Fu*king tragic, hope things get better man. if not, grab a flamethrower."

It's safe to say Sodapoppin's joke was perceived as intended, and he might be spending the days until Christmas trying to find a place in a house to keep them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar