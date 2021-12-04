"He bought OTK. It's not a meme": Mizkif clarifies 'Shroud buying OTK' situation once and for all

Shroud recently humorously revealed that he had bought Mizkif's One True King and said that it was not that big a deal for him. Mizkif also confirmed the same in a recent livestream with Emiru and Leslie. Leslie was very confused about whether it was a joke or not. Mizkif, while maintaining a straight face, said that it was not a troll; Shroud actually did buy OTK.

"He bought OTK. It's not a meme, he actually bought OTK, and his correct words was, 'It wasn't that much'."

Mizkif convincingly says that Shroud has bought OTK

During a recent livestream, Shroud was asked if he had bought OTK, and he very nonchalantly responded in the affirmative, saying it was like pocket change for him. Later on, when Bnans asked him how much he had paid to buy OTK, the streamer said it was not much, and the owners were practically giving the company away. He concluded with a simple statement.

"Mizkif really fell off."

While confirming the news with Mizkif, Leslie did not seem very convinced, but Mizkif continued the joke with a straight face, saying Shroud had truly bought OTK.

Shroud buying One True King has been a running joke that has been going on since the beginning of November this year, where OTK joined in on Shroud's banter by confirming the change in ownership on their official Twitter handle.

Fans of OTK and Shroud also continued with the joke. In fact, a lot of fans have observed that Mizkif is so good at keeping a straight face while he is lying, so it's very difficult to know whether he is serious or not.

Fans talking about Mizkif's lying skills

When OTK was created, Shroud had not agreed to be a part of the organization due to differences in opinions with several creators. However, he had not completely dismissed the idea of collaborating with the organization in the future. Well, this running joke might just be one such collaboration between the two, and fans are really enjoying it.

