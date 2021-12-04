"Mizkif really fell off": Shroud has fans in splits after buying 53% equity in OTK

Shroud recently bought Mizkif's share of One True King, which is 53% equity. The esports organization announced the same on November 9 on its official Twitter account.

Shroud can be heard saying,

"Yeah I bought OTK, what's the big deal man? F****** pocket change."

However, fans were left in splits when the clip made its way around, with Shroud and Bnans discussing how much he had to pay to buy OTK, and Shroud very nonchalantly explaining that it was a lot less than he anticipated. He followed it up with a short statement that left fans rolling with laughter.

Shroud exclaimed,

"Mizkif really fell off."

Shroud recently revealed that he bought One True King for a nominal amount

During a recent stream, Bnans asked Shroud how much he had to pay to buy equity for One True King. He very casually said that it did not really cost him all that much, and the OTK owners were pretty much giving the organization away.

"They were pretty much giving it away. Mizkif really fell off."

Back when OTK was formed, there was huge speculation about whether Shroud would join the organization. But Shroud slammed all these speculations shut with a simple, "No, no, no." He did not rule out the idea of collaborating on projects with the organization, though.

OTK @OTKnetwork Group discussion on how we convince @shroud to join OTK Group discussion on how we convince @shroud to join OTK https://t.co/xL2pyI4yQC

However, now, the streamer has simply gone ahead and bought the organization itself. OTK members Mizkif and Esfand recently reacted to the idea of Shroud buying One True King, and the two streamers burst out laughing, but did not rule out the idea of Shroud buying the organization.

In fact, Mizkif confirmed the deal, saying:

"Dude, he's actually not wrong that's the problem. He literally bought it out and it's f*****g jump change. I love this comment."

Esfand replied,

"One of us now."

Shroud not wanting to join One True King made sense at the time, since he had problems with several members of the organization, such as Esfand and Mizkif. Naturally, the comments section for the video clip was flooded with what Mizkif's reaction would be to this new development.

People were going crazy anticipating Mizkif's reaction to Shroud buying OTK (Image via Emrx Clips on YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it is worth noting that Shroud signed a clause that said that he must hold on to the equity that he bought for at least 18 months, so there is nothing he can currently do about it anyway.

Edited by R. Elahi