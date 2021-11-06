“It already is a lot of fun, but it’s kind of dull”: Shroud praises New World developers for latest update

During a recent livestream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek praised Amazon Games for the latest New World update, 1.0.5.

The game was recently released towards the end of September. However, it has been plagued with a range of issues in the form of glitches and exploits, apart from the lack of a working endgame content model. Shroud spoke about the situation recently, claiming that the developers are bound to be panicking behind closed doors.

Recently, Amazon Games released the update patch 1.0.5 that fixed some of New World’s bugs and introduced various balance changes. Shroud praised the developers and backed the title to be “amazing” once all the bugs and exploits are fixed.

Shroud praises New World developers for fixing multiple glitches with latest update

In recent weeks, the former CS: GO pro has been playing New World for considerable periods. He has managed to register around 332 hours of playing time on Twitch since the title was released, according to Twitch Tracker.

The streamer’s addiction is set to continue, if his recent comments are anything to go by:

“I feel like the latest patch looks like they’re getting their act together. I mean, yeah, it’s good. Updates are good. The November patch is going to be really good in a couple of weeks. That one is going to be amazing.”

New World recently released a statement on their official website promising to fix the game’s broken economy via a substantial November update. Shroud believes that Amazon Games needs to fix the bugs entirely to create new content:

“Whenever they catch up with all the bugs and they finally fix them all, they can finally start making some content. They can’t even think about content until they fix all the bugs and stuff. Whenever the bugs and exploits are good and fixed, I truly think this game is going to be amazing. I mean, it already is a lot of fun, but it’s kind of dull, right?”

Apart from the bugs and glitches, Shroud recently also spoke about the endgame content model, claiming that gamers have no reason to grind for long hours because of a lack of available resources. Additionally, the Canadian believes that New World needs a new, more user-friendly interface.

The streamer has in recent days given multiple suggestions that Amazon Games can look at to improve New World’s condition.

However, considering his latest comments, Shroud truly believes that New World has the potential to be a fantastic game once the issues mentioned above are solved.

