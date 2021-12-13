“I’m not going anywhere”: Sodapoppin is left flabbergasted by VTuber stream 

While watching a VTuber stream, popular Twitch creator Sodapoppin, also known as Thomas Morris, dropped his jaw in shock at the reveal to take place. VTubing is a type of streaming where an avatar takes the place of the actual streamer.

It's popular among female streamers and those who wish to hide their identity while live on a streaming platform. Sodapoppin tuned into a VTuber's stream and was instantly hooked, making it safe to say he was impressed.

Sodapoppin remarked:

"It can do everything."

Sodapoppin watches a VTuber stream and becomes glued to the screen

While live on his own stream, Sodapoppin entered GawrGura's VTube broadcast and interacted with the 2D avatar. As Gura spoke, Soda responded and frequently commented on how amazing the model looks, talks, and acts.

"Holy cr*p, no way. This model is heckin' nuts. It can do everything."

It seems that Sodapoppin has given into the VTuber meta and has been fascinated by the whimsical features VTube avatars offer. This stream had a high-speed chat feed, meaning thousands of people tuned in and wanted to stick around for the main event.

"Haha. I'm not going anywhere, Gura. I'm right here for this amazing reveal...Think she read that?"

The English streamer got his name out onto the feed, but many think it's just a stunt to grab more attention from his fan base. Many streamers are starting to fall for the interesting world of VTubing, and it seems that Soda is next in line.

On the other side of the coin, many gamers and online personalities think VTubing is slightly disturbing and lying to the fan base by keeping the real person behind the avatar a secret.

Sodapoppin's fanbase might shake things up a little after the streamer's experience with a VTuber avatar that clawed his attention for at least a solid minute.

Edited by R. Elahi