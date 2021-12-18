“Streamer of the year”: Fans rejoice as Jschlatt’s return to Twitch kicks off with a bang

Popular Minecraft streamer Jonathan "Jschlatt" Schlatt recently took to Twitter and announced his return to Twitch after taking a two-year break from the platform. Through an elaborate minute-long animated video, the streamer announced that he would return to streaming on Twitch on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 8 PM EST.

As expected, fans rejoiced at the return of the streamer after his two-year hiatus, and flooded Twitter with messages welcoming the streamer back to the purple platform. Some even labeled him "Streamer of the Year" already.

jschlatt should be streamer of the year

Fans flood Twitter as Jschlatt returns to Twitch

Jschlatt used to be a very popular Minecraft streamer. However, he soon realized that if he continued on Twitch, he could not play anything apart from Minecraft, because doing so led to a massive drop in views. He shifted to YouTube to create content that he liked.

However, even that did not work out well for him since creating algorithm friendly videos clashed with his interests, leading to him not being interested in his work anymore.

Therefore, Schlatt announced that he would return to Twitch using his old ID. However, he will have an alternative Twitch account with the name "schlatt" where he can stream other games.

Fans were overjoyed by the streamer's return and made sure they made it known to him as well.

@jschlatt unironically one of the most funny lads i have the pleasure of watching

jschlatt is live on Twitch.

I SURVIVED THE JSCHLATT TWITCH HIATUS

Jschlatt just saved Twitch

welcome back to twitch jschlatt

i was here

leaked footage of me getting ready to log on to twitch dot tv slash jschlatt

@jschlatt Were so proud of you Big guy! Finding a way to do stuff you enjoy and still making it a job without risking your happiness? YOU'RE AWESOME!

The Minecraft star's first stream on Twitch after two years was a massive success, which led to the streamer taking to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting him.

Schlatt's return to Twitch was quite a big deal for his fans, since the streamer has been missing from the platform for two years now.

While the streamer has confirmed that he will stream predominantly on Twitch, he revealed that he will not entirely "quit" YouTube, since he will use his account as an archive for his older videos, as well as clips and highlights from his streams.

Schlatt has over 3.05 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, compared to the 1.4 million followers he boasts of on Twitch.

