“Better safe than sorry”: Jschlatt makes an absolute mockery of the HasabAbi 'cracker' drama in his first Twitch stream back

Jschlatt made his long-awaited return on Twitch recently, and he has arrived in full troll mode to talk about the platform's most significant controversies surrounding content creators like HasanAbi being banned for using the word "cracker" on stream.

The popular streamer returned to streaming for the first time in two years, and it seems like he has a lot to talk and banter about, especially with the recent suspensions, which have been a major talking point in the community.

Jschlatt's first stream sees him take the mick out of Twitch banning HasanAbi for using the word "cracker"

During his first-ever stream back, Jschlatt proved why he's one of the funniest in the game as he came prepared to joke about Twitch's problem with the word "cracker."

The word has gained a lot of notoriety as Twitch has now banned mods of creators like Nmplol and HasanAbi. Moreover, they have even banned the streamer for using the word on stream.

Jschlatt mocked the situation by asking his fans whether it was safe to eat crackers while holding a box of Triscuits.

"Can I even eat this on Twitch? Am I allowed?"

He then goes through the pile of food kept near him, which includes packets of crackers from brands like Club, Ritz and many more. He later throws them away because he believes he can't eat them.

"Better safe than sorry I guess."

Jschlatt even had a jar of mayonnaise that he refused to eat as the platform might consider it a slur used for white people. He then explains that he can't eat the stuff he has because he doesn't want to get suspended on the first day itself.

"Look, I want to be as safe as humanly possible, gentlemen. I'm not trying to get banned on my first day back."

Jschlatt scraps out thousands of Minecraft stan viewers using a bot on his first livestream

However, it wasn't just HasanAbi and Twitch who got trolled by Jschlatt, as he had a surprise for all the Minecraft stans in his chat as well.

OTK @OTKnetwork SCHLATT JUST COMMITTED THE ULTIMATE PURGE SCHLATT JUST COMMITTED THE ULTIMATE PURGE https://t.co/IwR7X8FLUH

During the stream, he revealed a bot that would look for any account that referenced popular Twitch streamers in their username and then ban them from his channel.

"We made a bot to scrape every single Twitch account that had Karl Jacobs, NotFound, WasTaken, Innit, all of them. Every single f****** one, and we've got a bot who's going to go through all of these commands live."

He activated the bot live on his stream and later laughed at his crazy idea while fans could see the bot go on a tear at banning thousands of accounts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jschlatt's return has been one for the ages, and it seems like he will produce more iconic moments like this in his future streams as well following his return.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha