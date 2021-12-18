"They did nothing": Nmplol calls out Twitch for selective action as his mod gets banned for using "cracker"

Twitch streamer Nmplol is furious with the platform after his head mod received a thirty-day ban over the usage of the word "cracker".

The word has gained a lot of notoriety recently, with Twitch banning Nmplol's friend and streamer HasanAbi following the suspensions of the latter's mods.

However, after Nmplol came to Hasan's support, it seems like the streamer now faces his own set of troubles with his mod Oro gone for thirty days, and the streamer believes that this is unfair.

Nmplol berates Twitch for banning his head mod Oro for 30 days

In a recent stream, Nmplol revealed that fan-favorite head moderator Oro had been banned by Twitch for 30 days over the usage of the word "cracker."

Nick Polom @nmplol More logs if curious , i was in the car at the time only had that one screenshot More logs if curious , i was in the car at the time only had that one screenshot https://t.co/TFmgRr8YxC

He even tweeted screenshots of her chat log that showed her using the word. While some fans stated that she was trying to bait the platform into banning her, it also proved that unsuspecting viewers could be suspended if they use the word "cracker".

In the stream, Nmplol was distraught over Oro getting banned as his channel lies in danger of being quite toxic without her presence.

"You're leaving me without my head mod for 30 days? Are you kidding me? Do you know how much she does to keep us safe?"

He even ranted about the fact that Twitch banned people like Oro and even HasanAbi over a word that people don't find offensive at all. The streamer came in support of Hasan when he was suspended earlier this week, while echoing similar thoughts about the nature of the word "cracker":

"You ban her for 30 days over a word that not a single human being finds offensive. Mind boggling truly."

Nmplol then explained why Oro didn't deserve a ban as she helps him a lot from toxic viewers trying to ruin his channel. While he believes that people shouldn't be suspended for using the word "cracker", he also revealed that the platform hasn't done anything to protect his mod from users who send vile stuff.

"This is so a** backwards like Oro literally deals with so much harassment. Your fellow Twitch users DM her things, like things that are ungodly that I won't even speak about."

He had earlier gone on a tear against the platform for not protecting him and his mods, when they cried for help about getting doxxed and swatted by viewers.

"When I told Twitch that we were getting chain swatted and doxxed, you know what they did? Absolutely f***** nothing."

It seems like many streamers will have similar stories to tell about the lack of support from Twitch. With popular streamers like Ludwig already leaving, it looks like the platform's actions might cause content creators like Nmplol and HasanAbi to consider quitting the platform.

Edited by R. Elahi