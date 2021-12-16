"Where one door closes...": Nmplol jokes about hitting up Maya Higa after hypothetical split with Malena

During his latest stream, Nick "Nmplol" Polom took a jab at girlfriend Malena Tudi while attempting to answer a question sent to him by a viewer.

The Twitch streamer had been getting asked questions related to dating and was handing out advice when a viewer's question about asking out their crush gave him the perfect opportunity to sneak in a one-liner.

Nmplol hands out dating advice to his Twitch viewers

Nick "Nmplol" Polom is known for the bizarre moments he has on stream where he blurts out something completely unexpected and his most recent stream did not disappoint on that front.

Nmplol was streaming under the Just Chatting category, with his viewers asking him questions about various topics. One viewer asked him for dating advice, desperately wanting to confess to their crush.

Nmplol asked his chat what was the general advice regarding relationships that he tells them frequently, to which someone replied,

"Something about doors."

Polom exclaimed that they were right and then proceeded to say the following:

"When one door closes, multiple doors open. You just have to walk through them."

In the spirit of Christmas, Nmplol generously gifted an example to his viewers, who were expecting genuine advice:

"For example, if me and Malena broke up, I'd probably shoot my shot towards Maya (Higa). See what happens, you know. You never know what other doors would open up along the way, chat, so keep a positive, positive, you know- mentality, things like that."

His chat immediately began to spam the "PogO" emote, a popular Twitch emote used to express the phrase, "Who asked." Nmplol is often referred to as the "PogO guy" in Twitch community circles, as he often makes jokes that would elicit such a reaction from viewers.

Maya Higa is a Twitch streamer and is Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino's ex-girlfriend. Her current relationship status is unknown, assumingly single.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nmplol's chat was able to witness quite the show during his recent stream. Besides Polom's "PogO" moment, the viewer who asked the question in the first place had framed it in such a way that it had everyone, including Nmplol, in tears.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider