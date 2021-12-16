"You had me there for a second": Nmplol loses it after mishearing Malena as she snaps at Twitch viewer

Nick "Nmplol" Polom's heart almost dropped during his latest Twitch stream with his girlfriend and fellow streamer Malena Tudi.

While debating upon the sexism behind advertising for a female chef versus simply a chef, Malena Tudi made an argument that a viewer attempted to turn back around. Tudi snapped at them light-heartedly, but for a second. Meanwhile, Nmplol burst out laughing, at first unsure where her insult was going.

"You had me there for a second."

Nmplol, Malena and viewers discuss alleged sexism behind specifying gender in job descriptions

Nick "Nmplol" Polom and fellow streamer Malena Tudi had an interesting discussion during their latest stream while cooking themselves a meal.

Nick and Malena were on opposing sides of the debate, with random chatters sending in Text-to-Speech donations to chime in with their opinions as well.

At one point, a Twitch viewer attempted to dismantle an argument Malena had put forth earlier in the debate. They said,

"Peter Pan was traditionally played by a woman in plays due to needing a boyish-looking actor."

Partway through the sentence, Malena yelled out in frustration,

"Okay, but you get my f**king point, you nitpicking m**herf***ker."

As soon as he heard the word "nitpicking", Nmplol immediately yelled "What?!" swallowed by his own laughter. Malena, confused, asked him why he was laughing, following up with:

"You say that all the time!"

In between laughing hysterically, Nmplol stated:

"You had me there for a second."

This continued to confuse her. She exclaimed that she didn't understand, until it hit her that she sounded as if she were about to say a racial slur. After pausing for a bit, she exclaimed,

"Man. Y'all's language f**king s*ck, I'm (going to) be honest."

For context, Malena is Norwegian and English is her second language.

Earlier in the stream, Nmplol and Malena had been debating the problem behind specifying certain genders in job advertisements. Nmplol specifically took the example of a chef and an actor, stating:

"I can't say 'looking for female chef,' well then how can people say 'looking for female lead role' in a play?"

Malena seemed confused by his argument, saying that casting for a male actor would be a "required role." Nmplol argued that his role was also a "required" one, leading Malena to respond with the following:

"Well (male actor) isn't a gender-neutral role. Like, for a male actor to play Peter Pan, you kind of have to have a guy, or someone who looks like a guy, who's not neccesarily like, you know what I mean? For chefs, that's not a role that's specifically attached to a gender."

Malena's statement prompted a viewer to bring up the alternative casting for Peter Pan, to which Tudi unleashed her "nitpicking" insult on.

Nmplol and Malena stream together often, having their PC setup right next to each other. They often do cooking streams or IRL streams, such as the time they took Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris' supercar out for a spin.

