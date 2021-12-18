"We made a bot to scrape every single Twitch account": JSchlatt returns to streaming after 2-year hiatus as 'Comfort streamer'

Jonathan "Jschlatt" Schlatt recently made his long-awaited comeback to Twitch streaming after a long period of two years.

The streamer announced his return to streaming yesterday in a YouTube video titled "i'm quitting youtube." On Friday, he fulfilled the promise he made in the video.

However, in true Jschlatt fashion, the popular content creator hasn't returned empty-handed, as he has arrived with a banning spree for the ages.

Jschlatt introduces bot to ban any Minecraft stan on his chat

Jschlatt returned to Twitch with much fanfare as fans missed the American streamer on their screens. While he posted some clips on his YouTube channel every now and then, a full blown stream hadn't been on the cards for a long time.

Since the year began, he thought about making a return. However, it looked like the end was near when he spoke about retiring a few months ago.

Thankfully for the fans, he's had a change of heart and has decided to stream every Friday night. However, it seems like not everyone can get a glimpse of his channel from now on.

On his first stream, Jschlatt debuted a bot to cleanse his Twitch chat from users that have anything to do with the Minecraft stan community.

The bot banned any viewer with a username that referenced any of the popular Minecraft streamers, including Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, and GeorgeNotFound.

"We made a bot to scrape every single Twitch account that had Karl Jacobs, NotFound, WasTaken, Innit, all of them. Every single f****** one, and we've got who's going to go through all of these commands live."

With some classical music playing in the background, the "twisted" Jschlatt laughed as he saw madness transpire when the bot banned thousands of them together in a scene that no one saw coming.

In the end, it seems like the king of comfort streamers is back to provide all the warmth and love that fans have missed over the years. However, many of the Minecraft stans and toxic users won't be there to witness it.

However, Jschlatt fans wouldn't mind them at all because they can now see their favorite streamer every Friday. Plus, he will also stream on his alternate Twitch channel 'schlatt', every now and then as well. There's going to be a ton of Jschlatt content that fans will love.

