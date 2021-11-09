Trainwrecks lashes out at Dream and Karl Jacobs' Minecraft "stans" following NFT backlash 

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks had a rough day on Twitter as he took jibes at the "stans" of renowned Minecraft streamers Dream and Karl Jacobs. His verbal barbs came after receiving backlash for purchasing an NFT.

Trainwrecks boasts an astounding 1.6 million subscribers on Twitch. It's safe to say that he is one of the most influential streamers on the internet right now, thanks to his gambling streams. This has allowed him to give away more money besides frequently playing Apex legends with NICKMERCS.

However, he took things up a notch by using some of his winnings to purchase an NFT for well over $250,000. Sadly, this didn't sit well with the community as Trainwrecks was ousted by fans of popular Minecraft streamers Dream and Karl Jacobs.

Trainwrecks slams Minecraft fans and calls them out for being worse than the NFT community

Trainwreck's post didn't sit well with the Minecraft community and caused a ripple on Twitter with scores of fans pouring scorn on the American Twitch streamer.

Shortly after he posted an update about his NFT purchase on Twitter, a fan responded with a snarky "Oh Train."

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv still skeptical, but i bought a bayc rarity #488 out of 10,000 for 63 eth still skeptical, but i bought a bayc rarity #488 out of 10,000 for 63 eth https://t.co/WQfJMNgqbl

After realizing that the response was from a Minecraft fan, Trainwrecks failed to hold himself back and snapped. He stated how the Minecraft community is worse than the NFT one and that he didn't want to hear anything from a fanbase that obsesses over ludicrous bits and bobs.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @netherbrickslut you Minecraft stans are worse than the NFT community with what you obsess your lives over, so i don’t want to hear it from any of y’all 😂 @netherbrickslut you Minecraft stans are worse than the NFT community with what you obsess your lives over, so i don’t want to hear it from any of y’all 😂

Trainwrecks failed to hold himself back and lashed out (Image via Trainwrecks Twitter)

Another user responded to the thread, implying that his retort had nothing to do with the Minecraft community. However, Trainwrecks wasn't having it and lost his cool. Here's what he said:

“I bought a f**king pixel, shut the f**k up for once in your miserable lives. unless you’re vegan & don’t use Twitter, Instagram or twitch don’t highroad me about the environmental costs of a f**king picture. ay @dreamwastaken @KarlJacobs_ come get your f**k ups of children.”

The streamer wasn't done and continued his rant. Sadly, the response got rather personal and Train compared his net income with that of the user's. Not only that, the American streamer also asked the latter not to act like an activist on Twitter because it was apparently "hypocritical."

Given the backlash that he received, it's safe to say that Trainwrecks will think twice before responding to a user (Image via Trainwrecks Twitter)

Given the backlash that he received, it's safe to say that Trainwrecks will think twice before responding to a user.

