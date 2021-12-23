"Ain't afraid of nobody": Twitch streamer Lacari's show of bravado dissipates moments after gloating to Emiru, Atrioc

During a recent League of Legends stream, Twitch streamer Lacari was involved in a hilarious moment while playing opposite Emily “Emiru” Schunk and Brandon “Atrioc” Ewing.

Lacari was feeling especially confident while playing against fellow Twitch creators Atrioc and Emiru. The streamer joked that he was not scared of anybody in the middle of being attacked.

Within seconds of making the comment, Lacari was attacked by both Emiru and Atrioc. The two together quickly managed to kill off Lacari’s character, who was left screaming in frustration.

The two teams were involved in an engrossing match, initially going neck-to-neck. However, Emiru and Atrioc’s team managed to destroy the first tower and looked like they had the upper hand. However, Lacari was feeling overly confident and commented the following:

“Yeah, baby. You already know it. Ain’t afraid of nobody!”

However, as it turned out, Lacari was killed off by a coordinated attack from Emiru and Atrioc within moments of making the comment. He was already fighting with a couple of enemies and found himself dealing with too many players at once.

The streamer ended up screaming in agony when he realized that he was about to die. Both Atrioc and Emiru obviously burst into laughter. The two gamers did not just finish off Lacari. They survived his team’s counterattack after one of their teammates cast a healing spell.

Lacari was left frustrated and commented that the exchange was “f***ed up.” Atrioc and Emiru helped their team force home the advantage as they eventually ended up posting a comfortable victory. However, it was Lacari’s scream that proved to be the most memorable moment from the livestream.

Lacari plays a variety of games on Twitch, including Dota 2, Tekken 7, and Genshin Impact, apart from League of Legends. The streamer currently has 246k followers on Twitch, along with around 1.3k active subscriptions. Emiru is arguably the most skilled player in League of Legends out of the 3, and spends a whopping 81% of her streaming time playing the game.

She has around 626k followers on the platform and is also the most popular of the three on Twitch. Atrioc is a “Just Chatting” streamer who currently boasts 196k followers on Twitch.

