Top 5 Tekken 7 characters with the best design

With the reveal of Lidia, Tekken 7 has again proved that it is capable of making great original characters capable of conveying their personalities through gameplay alone if necessary.

The 51 characters in Tekken 7 have aged incredibly well and are some of the most well-designed fighters. The game has managed to be the most experimental Tekken gameplay-wise, but there’s no doubt it will also be remembered for its incredible creativity. This article dives into five well-designed characters in Tekken 7.

Tekken 7: A game with a unique cast

5) Zafina

Despite having a stereotypical ancient guardian role in the game, Zafina in Tekken 7 is an interesting mixture of elegance and crude animalistic behavior.

The reason for this unique demeanor is Azazel's spirit that she willingly sealed in her body. It translates into gameplay by giving her access to specials and techniques that show off the savage nature of the beast within her.

Zafina is one of the most good-looking characters in Tekken 7. Adding to her charm is how her movement completely betrays her look.

4) Kazuya Mishima

Tekken's iconic anti-hero is ironically one of the harder characters to play in the game. But when played properly, the full beauty of the incredibly well choreographed Mishima karate style can be witnessed.

Unlike Jin, who had tried his best to separate himself from the sins of his family, Kazuya refused to let go of his anger and embraced the tragedies that befell his family to grow stronger and enforce his dominance, even surpassing his father in the process.

It's this willingness to take things to extremes that make Kazuya such a well-written character and the fan-favorite among the main cast of Tekken 7.

3) Hwoarang

Hwoarang has been written off as a generic rival character in every game iteration, but there is more depth than just his role in the plot.

The first thing is showcasing the extra layers buried underneath is his unique gameplay. With moves that are a mixture of traditional street-fighting and Taekwondo, Hwoarang is the only character who can switch stances and throw off opponents in the game.

The writers aren’t afraid of giving him a hard knock life either by having him become a deserter in Tekken 6 and constantly punishing him for his delinquent ways. Hwoarang is easily the most well-rounded and down-to-earth character on the roster.

2) Leroy

Despite his horrible impact on tournament play, Leroy is easily the best DLC character in Tekken 7. He is composed of some of the most bombastic elements of black culture and martial arts.

Kung-Fu movies and martial arts highly influenced the African-American people in the early 80s and 90s. This affinity for martial arts would later creep into street culture, hip-hop, and even Hollywood. The most notable cultural phenomenon based on kung fu is the Wu-Tang Clan.

Leroy is just as over-the-top and sassy as the old Kung-Fu movies, almost as though he was lifted directly out of this kung-fu craze and granted every wish he could have.

Being a master of the Wing Chun martial art, which was popularized by the movie Ip Man, he takes his opponents out with style and grace and undoubtedly is one of the best-choreographed fighters in Tekken 7.

1) King

The premier grappler of the game has the most heartfelt story of Tekken and the most recognizable attire in Fighting Games in general. Behind the iconic jaguar mask is one of the kindest men in the world. But in the ring, King is a fierce wrestler and strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents.

It feels like kids who idolize WWE wrestlers like John Cena or The Rock designed this character. That is what makes King so charming. He Is just the perfect balance between childish innocence and a fearless beast.

Using him in Tekken 7 is no easy feat either. His grappling techniques feature some of the most complex inputs in the game but are simultaneously some of the most rewarding. All of this put together gives a pretty good idea for why King is a main-stay of the Tekken series.

