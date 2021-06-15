How will Tekken's Kazuya translate into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Gameplay?

Kazuya Mishima has been revealed as the latest addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in a jaw-dropping gameplay trailer presented by none other than Mr. Sakurai. He has been implemented in an extremely faithful manner, having access to a huge variety of moves and specials and even being able to pull off the 10 hit combo.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate X Tekken: Kazuya Mishima joins the Battle!

Introduced by tossing Captain Falcon into the volcanic crater in a similar fashion to the climax of Tekken 7, Kazuya Mishima is just as devilish and ruthless as he is in Tekken.

How will his gameplay will be translated into Super Smash Bros? His Ultimate is still the subject of speculation as more details on the character will be shown on June 28th by Mr. Sakurai.

The likeliest explanation is that in addition to the motion inputs that smash has already bravely given characters like Ryu and Terry, Kazuya will possess a greater arsenal of A normals and B specials associated with even more specific motion inputs like up and down diagonal.

It also appears that he will be able to access his devil form and gaining an even bigger set of moves.

Finally...Kazuya is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Video presentation by @Sora_Sakurai on June 28th 4pm CEST/7am PDT



『大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL』に鉄拳より三島一八が参戦！

6/28(月)23時に「カズヤのつかいかた」を放送予定。



Illustration by TEKKEN PROJECT pic.twitter.com/h3EDGcxZ64 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 15, 2021

Kazuya might be the single most complex and difficult character on the entire roster, and he certainly is the most unique in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right now.

In addition to his reveal, the Mishima Dojo has been added as a stage. The Dojo, just like Tekken 7 seems to have wallbreaks and also an NPC model of Heihachi Mishima.

Kazuya Mishima is going to be the most exciting evolution of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since the addition of motion inputs is evidence that the fighter is willing to break boundaries and experiment.

How this character will affect the meta and be received by the more casual players of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is an interesting question that only the future holds the answer to.

