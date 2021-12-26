"Time for revenge": xQc pulls fast one on Sykkuno in Mario Kart, has entire Discord call howling

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was back to his best on Mario Kart as he pulled an incredible trick to stop Thomas "Sykkuno" from winning the race.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, xQc was playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a bunch of his streamer friends. They were competing against each other while chatting over a Discord call.

xQc was up against some prominent names like Sykkuno, Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, "Ironmouse," Lucas "Buddha" Ramos, Nathan "Blaustoise" Blau, and "Ray C." To his credit, xQc warned Sykkuno of his intentions when he said:

"Sykunno, it's time for revenge."

xQc tricks Sykkuno in Mario Kart 8

xQc outplayed many streamers to take the top spot in one of their Mario Kart races. Not only did he do that, but he also managed to pull a fast one on Sykkuno in the process, which ruined the race for the latter.

It all went wrong towards the very end of one of the races. Sykkuno had a solid lead and was in pole position with xQc right behind him. xQc then declared that he was going to exact his revenge on Sykkuno. He wasn't the only one, as others were also gunning for Sykkuno to lose points since he was at the top of the leader board.

Fuslie massively helped out Sykkuno when she released the infamous Blue Koopa Shell aka Spiny Shell. The Spiny Shell tracks down the player in the first place and blows them up. That's exactly what happened to Sykkuno as he was blown up when Fuslie released hers after she shouted:

"Blue Shell incoming!"

This was enough for xQc to take the lead and finish in the first place. As for Sykkuno, the worst was yet to come. xQc took the lead and drove towards the finish line. However, before crossing the finish line, he stopped short. He gave Sykkuno hope when he said to him:

"Come here, come here. You deserve it. You deserve it."

However, to Sykkuno's horror, it was all part of xQc's plan for revenge. As soon as Sykkuno got close, he released a Red Koopa Shell that hit Sykkuno. This meant an unsuspecting Sykkuno lost out on the second-place finish as well. Two other players overtook him as he only managed to finish fourth.

xQc's actions took Sykkuno by surprise. However, everyone else on the Discord call watched in entertainment at the turn of events. Sykkuno's distress sent everyone into a laughing fit. All Sykkuno could manage were a few words as he said to the others:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I can't believe it guys. I should've had second, but they just blasted us at the end."

Edited by Srijan Sen