Twitch streamer MitchOG encounters Shiny Starly against his Shiny Turtwig in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

During a recent livestream on Twitch, streamer MitchOG was playing the new remake of the game Pokemon Diamond, that was originally released for the Nintendo DS. This was when something amazing happened to him during his search for shiny Pokemon. In an incredible turn of events, he managed to get a shiny starter Pokemon and was elated on finding it out.

Christmas came early for Twitch streamer and Pokemon enthusiast MitchOG when he managed to get a shiny starter on one of his recent playthroughs of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. It was an amazing incident, as the probability of something like that happening is very rare. Needless to say, the Pokemon player was very happy about how the playthrough turned out.

MitchOG was initially upset when he started the game. His first encounter of a wild Pokemon in the game was with a shiny Starly. This under normal circumstances would be extremely lucky. However, he encountered the shiny Starly in the first cut-scene battle of the game. At this juncture of the game, the player is unable to catch the Pokemon, as his first fight is to just to teach the player how to battle. MitchOG was visibly upset about the situation. He exclaimed:

"The bird? Really? Come on!

However, his disappointment didn't last long, as he got to see his starter Pokemon for the first time. Lo and behold, it was a shiny Turtwig. This was enough to switch the streamer's mood completely as he looked at his screen in disbelief. He fell off his chair before getting back on it just to jump off it again as he screamed in amazement:

"Wait.. wait.. wait.. What? What? No, no, no, no, no, no, no.... Stop! What? Dude.. Merry f***ing Christmas boys!

This is such an unbelievable event because of how rare it is to encounter shiny Pokemon in the games. Many players have gone to insane lengths to obtain shiny Pokemon. Which is why getting a shiny starter, like the shiny Turtwig MitchOG got, and then going on to encounter your first wild Pokemon (which is also shiny) is incredibly improbable.

A clip of the incident hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans of the streamer and the games witnessed one of the rarest occasions in the game.

Many players spend countless hours trying to find shinies, so MitchOG is really fortunate that he saw not one, but two, including his own shiny Turtwig at the beginning of the game.

