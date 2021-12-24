"You guys just wanna live for free?": Valkyrae confirms Sykkuno is moving in with her

Valkyrae has often been seen streaming with Sykkuno, and now fans might see the duo streaming together from the same house as well. The 100 Thieves co-owner announced during a recent livestream that her fellow 'Amigop' Sykkuno would be moving into her house soon.

She was visibly excited about the announcement, stating that the popular GTA RP streamer would be living with her for a month or two before shifting to his new place.

"I have so much room in my house, I was just like, you know, 'You guys just wanna live for free?'"

Valkyrae and Sykkuno might be roommates soon

During a recent livestream, Valkyrae was speaking about her living situation, stating that the lease at her current place would be over around the first week of January, so she would move back to her place after that. During the course of that conversation, the streamer revealed that, apart from Miyoung, she would also have one more housemate living with her.

"Someone else is moving in with us, for a month or two. Someone that I might share a brain cell with."

She soon revealed that the person in question was one of her closest friends, Sykkuno. The two streamers share a pretty wholesome friendship on stream and off stream as well, so it was natural that Valkyrae would be extremely excited about this news.

The streamer explained that Sykkuno would be moving to another house with new people soon, but the lease at his current place would be over before the move, so he had to look for a place to live for a month or two. Valkyrae then offered him space to stay at her house during that period, since she has a lot of room that she does not use.

"I gave Sykkuno a room."

Also Read Article Continues below

Valkyrae had also opened up her home for Miyoung due to a similar situation with her house lease. Valkyrae had previously announced that Miyoung 'Kkatamina' Kim would be moving in with her, so it seems like the three streamers will have quite a blast living together.

Edited by Atul S