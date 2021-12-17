"I have news!": Miyoung joins Valkyrae in the 100T house, and speculations run wild

Valkyrae and Miyoung recently shared some big news with their fans, and the announcement has already led to speculation about Miyoung's future in the streaming industry.

In a recent livestream, the two creators got together with Valkyrae excitedly proclaiming:

"I have news!"

Valkyrae and Miyoung have been a very wholesome duo to watch online recently. The former even donated $5000 worth of subs during Miyoung's subathon last month, which led to her becoming the highest subbed female streamer on Twitch.

Miyoung @Kkatamina We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ https://t.co/CAuIqLYVj0

The two streamers have now announced that they will be living together, as Miyoung will shift into Rae's 100T house.

Valkyrae and Miyoung announce that they are now roommates

Valkyrae and Miyoung decided to build up the hype before making the announcement by stalling for quite some time. However, in the end, the duo announced that they are now roommates, since Miyoung has moved in with Valkyrae.

Valkyrae said:

"The news is that Miyoung is going to be moving in with me for a few months, I think. We're gonna be roomies!"

Although exciting for fans, it is interesting to note that the shift might be temporary, as Valkyrae mentioned that the Twitch sub queen will be moving in with her for a few months only. However, there is no saying that the move will not become permanent later on.

iman @joohertz rae being all of us and complimenting miyoung rae being all of us and complimenting miyoung https://t.co/2xXM4lHInv

The announcement has gotten fans excited about the prospect of Miyoung becoming a part of Rae's organization, 100 Thieves. However, many believe that it would be interesting to see which organization Miyoung chooses between 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, since she has close connections in both organizations.

"and next thing we know, Miyoung will be part of 100Thieves lol haha"

Fans getting excited about the prospect of 100T Miyoung (Image via JeruTV on YouTube)

Despite the possible competition that is coming up, fans are excited to watch the two streamers live with each other and possibly stream together more often as well.

Many even speculate that Miyoung's presence might bring other OTV streamers like Disguised Toast and Fuslie on Rae's streams more often, making the prospect very exciting for fans. However, these are all speculations so far.

