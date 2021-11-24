Who is kkatamina? All you need to know about the most subbed female Twitch streamer

Miyoung 'kkatamina' Kim recently made history by becoming the most subbed female Twitch streamer. She surpassed the likes of Pokimane, Valkyrae, and many others to achieve this tremendous feat, and congratulations have been pouring in for the streamer ever since.

Miyoung @Kkatamina We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ https://t.co/CAuIqLYVj0

Now that she has cemented her place in the big leagues, more and more people want to know details about the streamer and her life. Here's everything fans need to know about the latest Twitch queen, kkatamina.

Kkatamina is now the most subbed female Twitch streamer

Miyoung 'kkatamina' Kim is a variety streamer who has been closely associated with OfflineTV's Disguised Toast and Aria. She started streaming in May 2020, becoming the first female streamer to have broken the Twitch sub-record in an unbelievably short period.

Miyoung @Kkatamina Thank you everyone ❤️ Thank you everyone ❤️

Kkatamina is popular for her Valorant gameplays, Just Chatting streams, as well as her Minecraft streams. She has streamed alongside the likes of popular streamers like Ludwig, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, all of whom helped the streamer achieve her latest feat.

Valkyrae donated $5000 worth of subs to kkatamina's subathon (Image via Miyoung on Twitter)

The OfflineTV streamer shot to fame during her two-week subathon, where she streamed without a break for the entire duration. On the ninth day of her subathon, she achieved the impressive feat, breaking the previous record of 52K subs with her 54K. With this, she dethroned the previous Twitch sub queen, DJ Sintica.

leslie @fuslie hanging with kitty, eating sushi, and watching my two favorite streamers struggle playing Luigi’s mansion on tamia’s never-ending sub-a-thon



life gud :) hanging with kitty, eating sushi, and watching my two favorite streamers struggle playing Luigi’s mansion on tamia’s never-ending sub-a-thonlife gud :) https://t.co/eQ6fLJrWC8

Kkatamina has also been crowned the most-watched female Twitch streamer for the third week of November, with other streamers like Pokimane trailing behind.

Kim has a total of 167 hours and 50 minutes of streaming time throughout the week, and she has amassed over 2.52 million viewers for the same. Other streamers like Pokimane and Sommerset have approximately 200K viewers each, having streamed for about 11 and 51 hours, respectively.

Kkatamina has grinded hard to achieve the success that she currently holds, and the streamer truly deserves all the appreciation and recognition she is presently basking in.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar