Do Twitch streamers pay their mods? Why Ludwig paid his moderator over $170,000 for 1 month

Twitch moderators have a huge role to play, especially in the extremely busy chats of major streamers such as Ludwig. Therefore, when Ludwig handsomely rewarded his team of 17 moderators after his famed subathon, questions arose about whether every streamer was required to pay their mods for the work they do.

peng the avatar @slime_machine mod payroll for the subathon comes out to $167,000 lmao mod payroll for the subathon comes out to $167,000 lmao

Well, it turns out that it is not necessary for streamers to pay their Twitch moderators for the job they do. However, as expected, it will be easier to find people who are willing to watch streamers' content for hours if they are paid well for it.

Twitch streamers can pay their mods if they wish to do so

Twitch moderators help keep streamers' chats clean and free of all kinds of toxicity. As a streamer, it can be difficult to constantly keep track of the content viewers choose to share on their Twitch chat. This is where moderators come to play and work to assist streamers in keeping their Twitch chat as clean as possible.

Twitch moderators work as volunteers for streamers (Image via Twitch Blog)

They are, of course, rewarded with some special perks and privileges in exchange for their services. However, the nature of this reward varies from streamer to streamer.

Ludwig paid his moderators a six-figure amount after his subathon

After his famed 31 day long subathon, Ludwig had allegedly paid his Twitch moderators almost $170,000 for their services. He had a team of 17 moderators who kept his chat clean, and entertained them when he went to sleep in his red racecar.

vir☀️ @valkysun ludwig's subathon was insane he had like 40K people watching him sleep ludwig's subathon was insane he had like 40K people watching him sleep

The moderators got paid approximately $5000 per day, and did their job in banning trolls and keeping the subathon king's chat clean and devoid of any toxicity.

Naturally, Ludwig's huge pay may have set very high standards for streamers who choose to pay their mods in the future. However, for the important work they do, such compensation might be necessary. Furthermore, at the end of the day, it is up to each individual streamer how they want to reward their mods.

